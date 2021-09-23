Cool weather means great times for Boonville, New Franklin and Prairie Home runners

Nobody could’ve predicted the weather for Tuesday’s annual Boonville Cross-Country Invitational at Kemper park.

With a meet-record 22 teams and over 300 runners competing in both the middle, JV and varsity races, Boonville cross-country coach Melissa Baker said the atmosphere was also cool with music at the finish line and then the fast times due to the unseasonably cool temperature.

“It was great to run on our home course,” Baker said. “It’s such a fun atmosphere at Kemper and there are lots of spectators all over the course, so it gives runners extra energy while running. Emily Gibson ran her best race of the season so far, and so did Tanaja Bledsoe and Ember Piercee. All three of the girls took advantage of running on their own turf and ran their goal times for the meet. Ryan Jones ran a solid race for being a dual sport athlete and looked strong throughout the entire race. A big thank you to the city of Boonville for making our Kemper course look beautiful.”

In addition to the weather, the meet also featured several great races with Quentin Hermann of Columbia Independent finishing 14 seconds ahead of Eldon’s Nathan Reynolds 17:08.55 to 17:22.82 in the boys varsity division. Meanwhile, in the girls varsity division, Kenzleigh Goans of California won going away in a time of 20:05.94 while Kjirsten Guilford of Salisbury finished second in 21:17.21.

A total of 77 runners competed in the boys varsity division, while 47 participated in the girls varsity division.

As for the Boonville boys and girls, junior Emily Gibson ran a season best time of 23:59 to place eighth overall. Gibson was the only medalist for Boonville. Tanaja Bledsoe finished in 33rd place with a personal best time of 27:13, while Ember Piercee took 34th overall with a personal best time of 27:19.

As for the Boonville boys, Ryan Jones finished 38th overall in 21:26. Hayden Williams placed 52nd overall in 22:24, while Will Schenck took 64th in 24:15, Edison Baker 73rd with a personal best time of 25:11 and Jeremy Birk in 77th place with a personal best time of 26:19.

In junior varsity, Ziaha Evans placed 16th in a time of 30:06.

In the final-team standings in the boys varsity division, Knob Noster captured first with 74 points. California finished second with 75 points, followed by Hallsville 96, MMA 97, Stover 104, Marshall 116, Salisbury 125, Father Tolton 179 and Boonville in ninth place in 224.

In the girls varsity division, Knob Noster made it a clean sweep by placing first with 59 points. California finished second with 64 points, followed by Salisbury with 65, Marshall 66, and Harrisburg 75.

The Prairie Home boys and girls cross-country teams also competed in the invitational, with Savanna Tracy placing sixth overall in a time of 23:40. Wyatt Case finished in 41st place with a personal record time of 21:32, while Will Wright placed 74th in 25:11 and Preston Scheidt in 71st place in 25:00.

For the LSE boys and girls cross-country team, Jack Hamblen finished 24th overall in a time of 14:18, Xander Evans 27th in 14:37, Noah Nease 32nd in 15:09 and Elijah Ueligger 39th in 15:56. Raven Taylor led the LSE girls with a 12th place finish in 14:07. Olivia Dilse came in 14th in 14:28, while Hillary James took 35th in a time of 17:14.

LSE coach Becky Eckerle said the boys and girls had a great day for their home cross-country meet. “It’s always nice to be able to run on our home course,” Eckerle said. “Our course is one of the harder courses that we will run this season but they came out strong and were able to hold their spots for the majority of the race.”

Hayden Jokerst of Christian Fellowship had the fastest time in the boys middle school race in 10:58.32, while Angelina Cottone, also of Christian Fellowship, ran an impressive race in the girls middle school division by winning in a time of 11:55.46.

A total of 53 boys and 63 girls competed in the middle school races.

Eldon boys finished first in the middle school standings with 53 points while New Franklin placed second with 63 points. In the girls middle school standings, Knob Noster captured first with 20 points while Harrisburg finished second with 46 points.

The New Franklin boys and girls also participated in the 3200 meter run, with Landon Shaw placing 12th in 12:53.98, Lane Hackman 13th in 13:06.43, Caden Schlotzhauer 14th in 13:20.01, Nolan McGowan 33rd in 15:14.79, Daniel Hackman 34th in 15:16.68, and Joshua Marshall 40th in 16:10.04. For the New Franklin girls, Lillian Chitwood ran a strong race and finished fourth overall in a time of 13:41.87. Stella Matyas placed 13th in 14:24.55.