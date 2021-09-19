Wilmsmeyer, Armentrout and Bishop lead New Franklin to 17-0 shutout over Higbee

The New Franklin baseball team stepped up in a big way both offensively, defensively and pitching Thursday night on the road while facing the Higbee Tigers.

While exploding for 17 runs on 14 hits in a 17-0 win over Higbee, the Bulldogs also got a three-hit shutout from junior Clayton Wilmsmeyer to pick up their fifth win of the season in eight games.

“I really liked our approach and the way we came out and swing the bats from the get go up and down the lineup and on the bench,” said New Franklin coach Erich Gerding. “This was a fun night all around.”

The Bulldogs definitely left little doubt while scoring in every inning. New Franklin led 4-0 after one, 6-0 after two and 10-0 after three before adding seven more runs in the fourth to win by the mercy rule.

As for the pitching, Wilmsmeyer struck out six batters and gave up just three hits and one walk in four innings. Grimsley took the loss for Higbee.

Owen Armentrout and Tanner Bishop each had three hits in the game for New Franklin. Armentrout had three singles and three RBIs, while Bishop added a single, two doubles and four RBIs. Keaton Eads finished the game with a single, triple and two RBIs, while Clayton Wilmsmeyer added one single, one double and three RBIs, Connor Wilmsmeyer with one single, one triple and two RBIs, Zac Vollrath-Roth and Kadin Sanders each with one single and one RBI, and Sam Marshall with one RBI.

For Higbee, Smith, Hudson and White each had one hit.

New Franklin (SB) 7, Paris 3

The New Franklin softball team evened its season record to 6-6 by turning back the Paris Coyotes Thursday night in New Franklin.

Although the Lady Bulldogs wound up pulling away from Paris, the first inning was close to say the least with the game tied at 2-all. New Franklin later added three in the second, one again in the fourth and one in the sixth to seal the victory.

New Franklin coach Ross Dowell said this was a nice win. “We continue to grow and gain some confidence,” Dowell said. “We hit some balls really hard tonight. I would like to see more consistency in our at bats through the lineup. We pitched well again by keeping them off the bases. It was a good way to end the week, however, we have a big week next week.”

Brynn Belstle picked up the win in the circle for New Franklin with 15 strikeouts in seven innings. Belstle also gave up just three runs on one hit and two walks. Ashenfelter took the loss for Paris.

New Franklin also finished the game with seven hits, with Carly Dorson going 3-for-4 with a single, two doubles and one RBI. Belstle finished the game with two singles and one RBI, while Addy Salmon added one single and two RBIs and Sophia Held with one double and one RBI.

Ashenfelter had the only hit in the game for Paris.

Pilot Grove (SB) 8, Pilot Grove 4

The Pilot Grove softball team picked up its third win of the season Thursday night on the road against the Jamestown Eagles.

The Lady Tigers, 3-7 on the season, scored first in the game with four runs in the top half of the second only to have Jamestown rally back with four in the fifth to tie the game at 4-all. However, in the very next inning, Pilot Grove put the game out of reach with another four-run inning to seal the victory.

Pilot Grove coach George Monk said the girls played their best game of the season. “We knew we were going to have to play well against an improved Jamestown club and we were equal to the challenge,” Monk said. “Offensively, we performed very well. Grace Phillips, Grace Peterson and Kaitlyn Maggard hit the ball with authority, capped off with Grace Peterson’s home run to right field. The bottom half of the lineup contributed also with Ava Hoff and Olivia Felten both adding two hits each.

“We had a real opportunity in the fourth inning to put the game out of reach when Grace Phillips smashed a line drive to left that Jamestown’s left fielder made a fantastic catch. Had she not made the play two would have scored and with no one out I am sure we would have scored more. Jamestown equaled our four runs in the fifth but as good teams do, we answered immediately to put the pressure back on them. This was the highlight of the game. We could have easily got our dobber down with the attack from Jamestown, but we didn’t and came off the field ready to score. Marci pitched a great game. She was able to keep Jamestown off balance for most of the game. This was the first game she didn’t give up any walks and also had her high strikeout total.”

In picking up the win, Lammers struck out 14 batters and gave up four runs on six hits. Ginna Meisenheimer took the loss for Jamestown.

Pilot Grove also had another good night offensively with 11 hits. Ava Hoff led the hitting attack in the game for Pilot Grove with two singles and one double. Kendall Rhorer, Claire Rentel and Olivia Felten each had two singles, while Grace Peterson added a home run and one RBI, Grace Phillips with one double and one RBI, and Kaitlyn Maggard with one single.

Jamestown was led by Ginna Meisenheimer and Mikayla Haldiman each with one triple. Trinity Paulson and Jolene Sorrells each had one double. Paulson also drove in two runs.

Pilot Grove (BB) 10, Prairie Home 0

Connor Rhorer struck out nine batters and gave up just one hit and two walks, and Dade Christy and Bo Vinson each had two hits to lead the Pilot Grove baseball team past Prairie Home Thursday night in Pilot Grove.

Pilot Grove coach Joe Vossler said Prairie Home’s starter threw plenty of strikes so the Tigers had to hit the ball to get on base. “They did some good things defensively that kept us quiet in the first inning, but the bottom of our lineup was able to string some hits together in the second inning to get things started for us,” Vossler said. “Our defense was steady throughout the game, and enabled us to get our substitute players into the game, in absence of a JV game. It was a good momentum builder going into a tough Eugene Tournament.”

The Tigers, improving to 6-1 on the season, scored four runs in the first, five again in the fourth and one in the fifth to win by the mercy rule against Prairie Home.

Peyton Pitts took the loss on the hill for Prairie Home by giving up seven runs on six hits and three walks while striking out two batters in 3 1/3 innings. Oliver Lock and Blayne Williams each pitched 2/3 innings in relief for the Panthers.

Pilot Grove also out-hit Prairie Home 8-1, with Vinson going 2-for-4 with a single, triple and four RBIs. Christy had two singles and one RBI, while Hank Zeller added one double and two RBIs, Waylan Christy one single and one RBI, Hayden Sleeper and Tate Rentel each with one single, and Levi Jeffries with one RBI.

For Prairie Home, Garrison Parkhurst had one single.