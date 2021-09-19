Slow start halts comeback attempt by Boonville in 15-7 loss to Mexico

The Boonville Lady Pirates softball team was right in the thick of things Saturday while trailing Mexico by just one run (4-3) after five innings at Bill Simmons field at Rolling Hills park.

But then the wheels fell off in the sixth inning and seventh innings as the Lady Bulldogs exploded for 11 runs for a 15-7 victory.

The loss dropped Boonville to 6-5 overall. The Lady Pirates have now dropped their last two games after winning four in a row.

Boonville softball coach Christie Zoeller said Mexico came out and hit the ball and the Lady Pirates struggled with this at the beginning of the game. “Our bats finally came around and we were able to string some hits together and score some runs, but unfortunately Mexico continued to do the same,” Zoeller said. “We have to find a way to get our offense and our defense working together at the same time. Right now it seems like if one I on the other is not. This will be our focus as we head into this week. We will play a lot of softball this week and this will be our chance to get it all clicking together.”

The Lady Pirates will definitely have their share of games this week with Fulton at home on Monday, at Battle on Tuesday and Versailles again at home on Thursday.

Of course, for Boonville to be competitive in all three games, they will have to continue hitting the ball and get good pitching from junior Abby Pulliam or freshman Lillian Newham. Defense would also be a plus.

As for the game Saturday against Mexico, the Lady Pirates got good hitting in spurts to the tune of seven runs on 11 hits. Boonville also played well defensively with no errors. However, on this day, Mexico was just a little better offensively while banging out 15 runs on 13 hits.

The slow start by Boonville and the fast start by Mexico was also a factor. While the Lady Pirates failed to score for the first-four innings, Mexico opened the game with one in the first and then sent two across in the third and one again in the fifth to go up 4-0.

That’s the bad news. The good news is that Boonville rallied back with three in the bottom half of the fifth to cut the lead to one at 4-3 in what was now a ball game. Unfortunately for Boonville, they had no answer for Mexico in the sixth or the seventh innings for that matter while surrendering six and five runs, respectively. The Lady Pirates plated two runs in each of the sixth and seventh innings of play but it was too little too late.

Jordyn Thurman picked up the win in the circle for Mexico, while Abby Pulliam took the loss for Boonville. Thurman gave up seven runs on 11 hits and four walks in seven innings. Pulliam, meanwhile, allowed 10 runs on 10 hits and four walks in 6 2/3 innings with three strikeouts. Newham then came in and pitched 1/3 inning in relief and issued five runs on three hits and three walks.

As for the hitting in the game for Mexico, Abigail Bellamy went 4-for-4 with three singles, one double and three RBIs. Brooke Teel finished the game with three singles, while Karlee Sefrit added a single, double and five RBIs and Thurman with one double and one RBI. Taylor DeMint and Shianna Exendine each had one hit and drove in one run, while Madeline Williams added one single.

For Boonville, senior Faith Mexico finished the game with two singles and one double. Pulliam had a single, double and one RBI, while Rachel Massa and Cora Thompson added two singles and two RBIs each, Lexi Maddex and Olivia Eichelberger each with one single, and Lillian Newham with one RBI.

In the JV game, Boonville defeated Mexico 6-3.

The Lady Pirates, 5-3 overall, opened up the first-two innings tied with Mexico at 3-all but then outscored the Lady Bulldogs 3-0 in the next-two innings to record the win.

Boonville JV coach Caitlin Pendergraft said the JV team played a great game against a solid Mexico team. “We were solid on defense, disciplined at the plate, we kept our momentum going into each inning and never gave up,” Pendergraft said. “We took advantage on the bases and were heads up whether we were on the field or in the dugout. Lillian and Rachel both pitched well in the circle for us. Mattie Wells was a wall at catcher, while our hitters for the day found open spots to get the innings started up for us. I was very proud of how our girls put everything together and played today.”

Newham picked up the win in the circle for Boonville’s JV with four strikeouts in three innings. She also gave up three runs on three hits and one walk. Massa then came in and pitched two innings in relief and allowed one hit with four strikeouts.

Wells, Newham, Allison Drummond and Alison Eichelberger each had one hit in the game for the Lady Pirates.

For Mexico, Brooke Teel had three singles while Emma Cunningham added one double and one RBI. Shianna Exendrin also drove in one run.