Pirates fall short in two matches in Boonville Shootout

The Boonville Pirates soccer team did everything they could over a two-day stretch to pick up its first win of the 2021 season during the annual Boonville Shootout at the city soccer fields.

While falling to a good Father Tolton team on Friday 4-0, the Pirates came back on Saturday to drop a 4-2 decision against the Warrensburg Tigers.

Boonville assistant soccer coach Tara Brackman said the boys played a great couple games. “The second half of the Warrensburg game the boys persevered and played a great half,” Brackman said. “Four games this week was tough but they never gave up. All of us coaches are so proud of their effort.”

The effort was definitely there in the first half Friday against Tolton. Despite the heat, which was at 90 degrees at game time, Boonville held Father Tolton to just two goals in the first 40 minutes. The Trailblazers scored at the 4:40 and 20:34 minute mark in the first half to take a 2-0 lead. Meanwhile, in the second half, Father Tolton added two more goals at 10:09 and 34:50 minute mark to extend the lead to 4-0.

The Trailblazers also finished the game with 18 shot attempts and 16 shots on goal, while Boonville had seven shot attempts and three shots on goal.

Boonville senior goalie Gage Allison also had a busy 80 minutes with 16 saves.

As for fouls in the game, Father Tolton had three compared to just two for Boonville.

In the game on Saturday, Boonville again got off to a slow start after surrendering two goals in the first half at the 11:45 and 17:06 mark to give Warrensburg at 2-0 lead. However, in the second half, the Pirates found the back of the net on a shot by junior Isaac Marriott to cut the lead to 2-1. Then, after the Tigers answered with another goal at the 20:03 minute mark, the Pirates would come back six minutes later with their second goal on a shot by Austin Coleman to make it 3-2. Boonville never got any closer in the ball game as Warrensburg added a late goal around the 38 minute mark for the victory.

Warrensburg had a total of 21 shot attempts and 16 shots on goal in the match, while Boonville had 11 shot attempts and six shots on goal.

Boonville also finished the match with 21 saves while committing nine fouls, while Warrensburg had a total of four fouls.

Pirates continue to struggle offensively, lose to Marshall 8-0

The Boonville Pirates soccer team continues to look for an identity for the 2021 season.

Thursday’s match against the Marshall Owls at the Boonville City Soccer fields was no different as the Pirates fell victim for the fifth time this season in a 8-0 loss.

While the loss dropped Boonville to 0-5 overall, assistant coach Tara Brackman the coaches were really proud of how the boys represented Boonville. “They were a class act,” Brackman said. “We’re looking forward to the Shoot Out this weekend.”

Despite being shutout for the third time this season and outscored 22-2 in five games, the Pirates seemed to be very much in the game after the first 40 minutes down 3-0. Unfortunately for Boonville, they had no answer for the Owls high powered offense in the second half while giving up five more goals to suffer the loss.

Marshall finished the match with 14 shot attempts and 12 shots on goal compared to just five shot attempts and two shots on goal by Boonville.

Boonville senior goalie Gage Allison also had another busy night for the Pirates with 11 saves.

As for fouls in the game, Marshall had eight compared to just two for Boonville.