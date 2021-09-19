Neidig places first in Osage Tournament, Pannell fifth

Boonville’s Emma Neidig and Abigail Pannell did what they had to do Saturday during the Osage Tournament.

For Neidig, who just one weekend prior captured first in the Lady Pirate Open, the thought of playing Mexico’s Shelby Kennemore for a second time was exactly what she wanted in the championship match. As it turned out, Neidig avenged her only loss of the season in singles by beating Kennemore 8-2 to win the title.

As for Pannell, the senior netter bounced back from her opening loss to win two straight matches to place fifth overall.

Of course Boonville wasn’t so fortunate in the team standings by placing third overall. Mexico captured first with 15.5 points, while Willow Springs placed second with 12, Boonville third with 9.5 points and Osage fourth with 6 points.

Boonville tennis coach Melissa Harvey said Neidig defended her title from last year. “Her game was on the next level today and is the best I have seen her play all season long,” Harvey said. “She was awarded the No. 1 seed, which meant her first match against Willow Springs was not as tough as the ones to follow. Both the second and third matches were against strong players, but Neidig was stronger with amazing ball placement and strategy. She laid out a play for her match, set her mind to it, and made it happen.”

After beating Willow Springs’ No. 2 player Melaina Wilson 8-3, Neidig came back to win 8-2 over Mexico’s No. 2 player Katie Gooch. Then, in the championship, Neidig left little doubt by beating Kennemore by the same identical score of 8-2.

As for Pannell, Harvey said Abigail did not receive the best seeding, which left her playing a top player to begin the day. “Even though the score doesn’t represent it, Pannell played exceedingly well against her Willow Springs opponent,” Harvey said. “Her next-two matches were by no means easy, either. She out-played them both with great form and ball movement. Pannell’s growth this season is just incredible and has been an honor to watch.”

Pannell definitely had her work cut out after dropping her first match against Willow Springs’ Claire Clarkston 8-2. However, after beating Osage’s No. 2 Kara Chilton 6-1, Pannell came back to claim the fifth place trophy after knocking off Willow Springs’ No. 2 Melaina Wilson 6-3.

As for the doubles team of Arji Webster and Alyssa Fitzgerald, the duo fell in two straight matches by losing to Osage’s No. 2 team 8-3 and Mexico’s No. 2 team 6-1. Harvey said Webster and Fitzgerald lost their first match due to a lack of basic form. “They lacked a follow through on their strokes, which placed a lot of their balls either too long or too short,” Harvey said. “Their form was much improved during their second match, but ball placement was still an issued. Even with this struggle they still reached deuce several times. Unfortunately, they were unable to finish the games to gain points towards the match score.”

As for the doubles team of Kate Schneringer and Lilli Hendrix, they struggled as well in two matches while losing to Osage’s No. 1 team 8-5 and to Willow Springs’ No. 2 team 6-4.

Harvey said Schneringer and Hendrix began their day with a battle. “Unfortunately, they dropped six games to Osage and only gained one,” Harvey said. “Overall, the girls played impressively against an actual No. 1 and 2 doubles teams. As for their second match, they had a hard time with making successful shots to the open court as well as using accurate form.”

Lady netters dominate Fulton in singles, doubles in 8-1 win

The Boonville Lady Pirates tennis team had a dominating performance Thursday night at home by beating the Fulton Hornets 8-1.

The Lady Pirates, 5-3 on the season, won five out of nine matches by a score of 8-3 or better against Fulton.

Boonville tennis coach Melissa Harvey said the girls continued to show a strong effort for it being their third straight match of the week. “Neidig and Pannell went out on the courts with a goal of 8-0 and were able to achieve that goal,” Harvey said. “They had the same goal for their singles matches as well; both came close with scores of 8-1. The fact that these ladies set expectations for themselves tonight shows their dedication and growth as players. Webster and Fitzgerald’s doubles game was not on point tonight. They struggled to move their feet to get into position to effectively hit the ball, but they were able to redeem their doubles loss with two singles wins. Schneringer and Hendrix had a few common doubles errors but overall looked well. They both also had exceptional singles play as well. The JV team also played well tonight, winning three out of their five matches. These girls are getting in a lot of playing time, which is imperative in helping them grow to be better players.”

In doubles for Boonville, the No. 1 team of Emma Neidig and Abigail Pannell won convincingly over the team of Jayne Davison and Tori Hays 8-0. The No. 3 team of Kate Schneringer and Lilli Hendrix also prevailed in dominating fashion by beating the team of Maria Scherzad and Kier Henderson 8-1. Meanwhile, at the No. 2 position, the team of Arji Webster and Alyssa Fitzgerald fell to the team of Maelynn Kramer and Teresa Hinchie 8-0.

In singles play, Boonville won all six matches with Neidig prevailing 8-1 over Davison. Pannell won 8-1 at No. 2 singles over Hays. Webster won 8-3 over Kramer at No. 3 singles. Schneringer won 8-2 over Hinchie at No. 4 singles. Hendrix won 8-6 over Sherzad at No. 5 singles. Meanwhile, at No. 6 singles, Fitzgerald won in a tiebreak over Henderson 9-8 (8-6).

Boonville also won three out of five matches in JV action. At No. 1 doubles, the team of Chloe Grizzle and Emily Baker won 6-2. At No. 2 doubles, Georgie Hendrix and Abby Lang won 6-0. Meanwhile, at No. 3 doubles, the team of Jordyn Williamson and Haylie Mendez won 6-2. In other matches, the No. 4 team of Paola Sanchez and Kaylee Casey fell by a score of 6-3 while Bridget Puryear lost in singles 6-0.