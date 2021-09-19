Moyer strikes out 17, Blair Oaks blanks Boonville 5-0

The Boonville Lady Pirates softball team did everything they could to slow down the Blair Oaks Falcons Thursday night in Wardsville.

Although the Lady Pirates fell short against the Falcons 5-0 in seven innings, Boonville head coach Christie Zoeller said the girls played a much better game defensively and Abby (Pulliam) did a really nice job in the circle. “Abby had great spin on her ball and stayed tough against a good hitting team,” Zoeller said. “The majority of Blair Oaks’ hits were little bloops that just dropped in. Where we have to improve is at the plate. We saw a great pitcher tonight and when we were able to get the bat on the ball, we just hit it right at people. We will improve on protecting the plate with two strikes and swinging at good pitches. Again, even though this is a loss, we played solid defense behind great pitching. We have to build off of that moving forward.”

The good news is that Boonville still had three conference games remaining to make up some ground in the Tri-County Conference. The bad news is that the loss snapped a four-game winning streak by the Lady Pirates and dropped them to 6-4 overall and 2-2 in league play.

Despite being shutout for only the second time this season, Boonville still has some work to do after managing just one hit while striking out 17 times and committing three errors in the field. The Lady Pirates have now committed eight errors in the last two games.

As for the scoring in the game, Blair Oaks put up one run in each of the second, third and fifth innings of play and two again in the sixth.

Moyer picked up the win in the circle for Blair Oaks, while Pulliam took the loss for Boonville. In seven innings, Moyer struck out 17 batters and gave up just one hit and one walk. Pulliam, meanwhile, pitched six innings and allowed five runs on 11 hits and four walks while striking out six batters. The loss dropped Pulliam to 4-4 on the season.

Blair Oaks also out-hit Boonville 11-1, with Libbert, Kliegel, Hankins and Moyer each collecting two hits. Ernst also doubled in the game for the Lady Falcons, who equaled their run total with five RBIs.

Pulliam had the only hit in the game for Boonville, being a single.

In the JV game, Blair Oaks defeated Boonville 8-1.

The Lady Pirates JV, 4-3 overall and 2-2 in the TCC, scored their only run of the ball game in the top half of the fourth. Blair Oaks, meanwhile, plated one in the first, three in the second and two runs in each of the third and fourth innings of play.

Boonville JV coach Caitlin Pendergraft said the Lady Pirates played a good, solid team. “We did well finding good pitches to swing at and hit, but they went to their defense,” Pendergraft said. “Tonight was a learning experience and our girls worked on discipline as hitters and communicating in situations on defense. Defensively, Carlie Bishop had some great catches as our center fielder. Mattie Wells and Emma West pitched for us and worked on moving the ball around the zone to defend against their hitters.”

Wells took the loss for the Lady Pirates JV by giving up four runs on three hits and one walk in two innings. West then came in and pitched two innings in relief and allowed four runs on two hits and four walks while striking out two batters. Ava Willson was the winning pitcher for Blair Oaks.

Blair Oaks also had five hits in the game, with Emma Caldwell going 2-for-3 with a double, triple and one RBI.

Boonville had no hits in the game.