Lady Warriors capture first in Sacred Heart Tourney

The Ss. Peter & Paul girls volleyball team captured the championship in the Sacred Heart Tournament on Saturday by beating Sedalia Smith-Cotton in three sets 27-25, 16-25 and 15-12.

The Lady Warriors, who are unbeaten this season, opened pool play on Friday by beating both Kingsville and John Lange in two straight sets 25-16 and 25-11 and 25-10 and 25-16, respectively. Meanwhile, on Saturday, Ss. Peter & Paul split sets with Smith-Cotton 23-25 and 25-13.

Ss. Peter & Paul coach Carol Griffin said going into Saturday the Lady Warriors were a perfect 6-0 on the season.

However, in bracket play on Saturday, Griffin said the Lady Warriors were seeded first and won in two straight sets against Kingsville 25-13 and 25-10. Meanwhile, in the next match, Ss. Peter & Paul beat St. Andrews 25-13, 25-7. Then, in the championship match against Smith-Cotton, Griffin said the girls knew the Lady Tigers were going to be their best competition they had seen so far. Ss. Peter & Paul won the first set 27-25 while Smith-Cotton took the second 25-16. With the match tied at 1-all, the Lady Warriors came back and won the third set 15-12.

In the championship match against Smith-Cotton, Mabry Caton led the way with eight aces and four assists. Katie Drummond finished the match with two aces and two kills, while Isabella Imhoff had three kills, Addison Johnson with two digs and one ace, Delaney Rowlett three kills, Ellise Kirchner two assists, and Lauren Thompson with one kill.

“Sedalia has a couple of talented girls who gave us trouble receiving,” Griffin said. “Our front-line did amazing placing the ball, playing hard, staying focused and never giving up. That made our team come out on top. I’m so proud of the team. This was great team effort and win.”

Lady Warriors record sweep against Marshall

The Ss. Peter & Paul girls eighth grade volleyball team remained unbeaten on the season after recording a two-set sweep against Marshall on Wednesday 25-5, 25-6.

Ss. Peter & Paul coach Carol Griffin said the girls are having a fun time. “These girls are fun to watch,” Griffin said. “They’re very competition and work hard. Addison Johnson and Kylie Imhoff made some amazing passes tonight. For Kylie’s first year playing volleyball, you wouldn’t know. They served and passed well tonight. Delaney and Bella had a great night at the net. Mabry consistently sets the ball to the hitters. The more we play, the better we can achieve goals. Everyone played and contributes to the win.”

Isabella Imhoff had a big night for the Lady Warriors with 15 aces along with three kills, one assist and one dig. Delaney Rowlett finished the match with five kills and three aces, while Mabry Caton added five assists, Addison Johnson with four aces, Katie Drummond with two aces and Elise Kirchner with one assist.

In the seventh grade match, Ss. Peter & Paul won a hard-fought match against Marshall in three sets 22-25, 25-19 and 15-6.

Griffin said after dropping a close first set, the girls rallied together and won the next-two sets to win the match. “Everyone was able to play tonight,” Griffin said. “The sixth grade girls have come a long way. Much improved. It was good to have Charlotte Rohrbach and Isabel Alvizo back in action. The girls served well tonight. Elizabeth Eichelberger had a great passing game. We will get back in the gym and continue to improve our skills. The seventh grade won’t be back playing until next week. A great come back for this team. They work and play hard.”

Isabel Alvizo had nine aces and nine assists to lead the Lady Warriors seventh grade team. Charlotte Rohrbach finished the match with 14 kills and one block, while Katie Drummond added nine aces, three assists and two kills, Brooklyn Alberts three aces, Elizabeth Eichelberger one ace, one assist and one kill, Aubrey Frederick two aces and one block, Lauren Venable one ace and one assist, and Avery Rapp with one assist.