Lady Pirates win in four sets against Hallsville in TCC

The Boonville Lady Pirates volleyball team handed Hallsville its first loss of the season Thursday night on the road by beating the Indians in four sets 27-25, 21-25, 25-20 and 25-23.

While the win improved Boonville’s record to 6-5-2 overall and 3-2 in the Tri-County Conference, head coach Dina Herzog said this was a great win against another evenly matched team.

“Our mistakes helped Hallsville jump out to an early lead,” Herzog said. “We dug deep and came from behind to win set one. We were passive in set two. As a team we let some calls effect our play and gave Hallsville the momentum to win this one. Both sets three and four could have gone either way. Hallsville’s aggressive serves and our ability to find the open court on Hallsville’s side made it a nail biter.”

Sophomore Kylee Turner led the Lady Pirates with 16 service points with three aces along with 38 assists. Nora Morris, meanwhile, finished the match with 16 kills on 45 attack attempts. Madison Smith had the team-high in blocks with three, while Addi Brownfield led the team in digs with 24.

Turner also finished the match with 11 digs and three kills on eight attack attempts. Morris had eight digs and seven service points, while Smith added 11 service points with two aces, 11 kills on 22 attack attempts and seven digs, Brownfield with 15 kills on 33 attack attempts, two assists and one block, Genae Hodge nine digs, six service points with three aces and one kill on eight attack attempts, Addy Nichols six service points with one ace, three digs, two assists and one kill on three attack attempts, Cassidy Bishop two digs, and Claire Witting with one dig.

In the JV match, Boonville defeated Hallsville in two straight sets 25-18 and 25-13.

Boonville JV coach Joedi Herzog said the girls played really well against Hallsville. “They came together and pulled off the win,” Herzog said. “We worked on defense in practice Wednesday and it paid off. They looked great. Claire Witting led the team with nine digs. She read the court well and played aggressively. Cassidy Bishop also did a great job with eight digs, while leading the team with 10 assists. Ava Esser chipped in another eight digs, also leading the team with three aces. Her serves were amazing tonight. Ava Parman was strong at the net. Her cross-court attacks scored for us tonight, as she finished with 10 kills.”

Claire Witting had nine assists, nine digs and two kills for the Lady Pirates JV. Cassidy Bishop finished the match with 10 assists, eight digs and one kill, while Ava Esser added eight digs, five kills and three aces, Ava Parman with 10 kills and one dig, Zoe Davis with five kills, three digs, one ace and one assist, Elly Rapp six digs and two aces, and Kinley Fox with five digs, one assist and one kill.

In the C-team match, which consisted of only one set, Boonville fell to Hallsville 18-25.

Boonville C-team coach Brittney Lowe the girls did a better job of passing, setting and hitting. “I felt like the girls did a good job of playing as a team and I am seeing improvement in every match, which is a wonderful thing,” Lowe said. “We’ll continue to get better.”

Riley Wilson led the Lady Pirates with two service points with two aces, two kills and two digs. Reagan Wilson finished the match with four assists, two digs and one service point, while Kaila Dillender added two digs, one kill and one service point with one ace, Kylee Hopkins three digs and one assist, Elly Rapp one service point with one ace and one dig, and Kailee Austin with one kill and one dig.