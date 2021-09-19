Lady Pirates finish fourth in Osage quad

In the words of Boonville girls coach coach Rob VanderLinden, the “Golf Gods” were not looking down upon the Lady Pirates Thursday night in a quadrangular at Oaks Golf Course at Osage.

Two days after capturing first in the Marshall Invitational at Indian Foothills Golf Course, the Lady Pirates finished fourth out of four teams with a score of 208. Osage captured first in the meet with a score of 187 while Capital City finished second at 193 and Eldon third at 201.

“I’m not sure how to describe the night of golf we had,” VanderLinden said. “We had two girls out with injuries, one played with a severe headache, and one had to withdraw after getting hundreds of ticks on her. It was just one of those days. I don’t know how else to describe it. It is disappointing to have a day like this after winning our last tournament. We have never played this course before and it is always an adjustment when you play a place you’re not familiar with.”

Sophomore Carlie Daniel led the way for Boonville with a 9 over par 45. Leah Ziegelbein finished second for Boonville with a score of 51, while Hannah LeGrant carded a score of 52, Kaitlyn Smith with a score of 60 and Elena Wirths with a score of 62.