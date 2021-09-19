Gibson, Williams lead the way for Boonville in Fulton CC Invitational

Boonville cross-country coach Melissa Baker knew Saturday’s Fulton Cross-Country Invitational could be by far the teams toughest meet of the season.

With over 20 teams competing in both the boys and girls division, Baker knew besides the course being tough for the runners the competition would be equally strong with several outstanding runners at the meet.

As it turned out, Baker was right on both accounts with Southern Boone’s Connor Burns and Alexandra Volkart winning both the boys and girls titles in times of 16:38.34 and 19:54.37, respectively.

“The Fulton meet was a good course for our runners,” Baker said. “The competition was tough and there were some outstanding runners at the meet. Will Schenck beat his PR by 2 seconds, which is our goal every time we compete. Emily Gibson and Hayden Williams both ran strong first legs of the race, so we will continue to work on finishing the third mile of the race strong. We are looking forward to competing on our home course Tuesday at our home cross-country meet.”

Despite running with an injured foot, junior Emily Gibson had the best place finish for Boonville by finishing in 39th place out of 93 runners in a time of 25:58. Ember Piercee, meanwhile, finished in 74th place in a time of 29:54, while Tanaja Bledsoe took 78th overall in 31:03.

For the Boonville boys, Hayden Williams finished 74th out of 126 runners in a time of 21:47. Freshman Will Schenck, meanwhile, placed 109th overall in 23:53 while Edison Baker took 117th in 25:42, Jeremy Birk 123rd in 28:48, and Ziaha Evans 125th in 32:48.

In the final-team standings for the boys, Bowling Green captured first with 66 points. St. Charles finished second with 88 points, followed by Fatima 111, Centralia 149, Fulton 164, Helias 172, Elsberry 208, Hannibal 232, Holt 236, Mexico 240, Jeff City 297, Kirksville 308, Battle 317, Moberly 323, Palmyra 325, North Callaway 329, and Boonville in 17th place at 461.

For the girls, Southern Boone finished first with 38 points. Fatima finished second with 90 points, followed by Centralia with 91, Mexico 107, North Callaway 134, Moberly 135, Kirksville 159, Macon 168, St. Charles 189 and Battle 232.

Prairie Home competes in New Franklin CC Meet

Prairie Home’s Savanna Tracy finished third in a time of 25:44 during the New Franklin CC Meet on Saturday.

Aubree Hedgpeth placed 12th overall in a time of 35:39, while Kelcy Mullett took 14th in a time of 37:51.

For the Prairie Home boys, Wyatt Case placed eighth in 25:56 while Will Wright finished 9th in 28:20.