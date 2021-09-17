NO. 1 NO MORE Pirates knock off No. 1 Blair Oaks 41-35, snap Falcons 44 conference game win streak

Boonville junior quarterback Colby Caton couldn’t hold back the tears anymore after leading the Pirates over the No. 1 ranked Blair Oaks Falcons 41-35 Friday night in the home opener at Gene Reagan field.

While facing the Class 3 defending state champions, the Pirates also had to contend with the fact that Blair Oaks entered the game with a 44 conference game win streak-which dated back to the 2014 season.

“I dreamed of beating Blair Oaks my whole life,” Caton said. “It's the greatest feeling in the world. I knew we had a chance. We’ve got the athletes and our offensive line is crazy. I knew we had a chance if we just came out and executed, and we did. We did all the little things right and we came out and competed. But I've never felt so happy in my life. Our goal through the summer was to beat Blair Oaks and we did that tonight.”

Caton was definitely a large part of the Pirates knocking off the defending state champions. With 39 carries for 228 yards and three touchdowns, Caton also completed 8 of 10 passes for 144 yards and one score.

But what’s more amazing is that Boonville put up 511 yards of total offense against Blair Oaks while holding the Falcons to 435 yards. Blair Oaks had only 67 yards of total offense in the second half.

Boonville Pirates football coach Greg Hough said the team believed they could compete. “That was our goal,” Hough said. “It wasn’t win or anything else. It was just compete. Now don’t get me wrong, we’ve talked in the summer about championship or bust kind of mentality because we feel like we have the kids that could do that, and we still have a lot that we can improve on, but for us to come in and win this game, it's good for our program.”

The good news is that now the Pirates are 3-1 overall and 2-0 in the Tri-County Conference, while Blair Oaks fell to 3-1 overall and 1-1 in league play.

Boonville will have another tough road game on Friday against the California Pintos, a team that also put 35 on Blair Oaks in Week 3 in a 61-35 loss. The Pintos won Friday night by edging School of the Osage 36-34 to improve to 3-1 overall and 1-1 in TCC.

Of course, this game had all of the makings of being a shootout as both teams combined for 49 points and over 600 yards in first half. Blair Oaks led 28-21 at the break.

The Falcons also scored the game’s first touchdown when junior quarterback Dylan Hair scored on a 23 yard run with 8:21 left to make it 6-0. Hair also connected with senior receiver Zachary Herigon on the two-point conversion to extend the lead to 8-0.

Needless to say, the game was just getting started for Boonville. Down 8-0 with the ball at the 37 after the ensuing kickoff, the Pirates came back and answered Blair Oaks with a four play, 63 yard drive for the score on a 5-yard run by Caton to cut the lead to one at 8-7 with 6:23 left.

Both teams moved the ball up and down the field after that with the Falcons going on fourth and 11 from the Boonville 17 only to come up short on an incomplete pass. Caton and senior running back DaWan Lomax then went to work by initiating another long drive-this time from the 17. Nine plays later after moving the ball to the Blair Oaks 4, senior running back Travis Dell scored his first and only touchdown of the night to give Boonville the lead at 14-8 with 10:15 remaining in the half.

Blair Oaks answered right back like all great teams do on its next possession by moving the ball from its own 37 to the Boonville 3. Then, on the sixth play of the drive, senior running back Cadon Garber hit paydirt with 8:23 left to tie the game at 14-14. Boonville blocked the PAT.

The Falcons forced a three and out on Boonville’s next possession and then took the lead at the 4:20 mark in the half when Hair and Herigon hooked up on a 8 yard pass to go ahead 21-14.

The Pirates didn’t back down, though. On their very next possession, Boonville moved the ball 61 yards on just four plays for the score on a 53 yard run by Caton down the sidelines to tie the game at 21-21. The run by Caton came on fourth and two from the Boonville 47 with 2:22 showing on the clock.

Unfortunately for Boonville, they left too much time on the clock for Hair. After taking over at their own 37, the Falcons directed the ball down field with great precision by Hair on 10 plays for the score. Hair found junior receiver Adam Hall in the corner of the end zone to put Blair Oaks on top at the half 28-21.

The Falcons also dominated in the stat column at half with 18 first downs, 191 yards rushing and 167 passing for a total of 358. Boonville, meanwhile, had only seven first downs, 214 yards rushing and 41 passing for a total of 255.

Lomax said it was all about heart. “We had heart, that's pretty much all it was,” Lomax said. “It comes from a great week of preparation. We watched a lot of film. We knew that if we can get after him early and keep it close that we could compete. I thought our run game was the key. After we scored our first one and stuck in there, I knew that we could pull it off.”

Lomax was right. The Pirates did compete in the second half and took it right to Blair Oaks while scoring on their first-two possessions-the first coming on a 32-yard run by Lomax with 9:18 left to cut the lead to one at 28-27. Meanwhile, after forcing Blair Oaks to punt on its first possession of the second half, Boonville drove 80 yards on just one play when Caton found senior receiver Jamesian McKee all alone down field for a touchdown to extend the lead to 33-28. Caton also took it in on the two-point conversion to give the Pirates a one touchdown lead at 35-28.

Boonville’s defense also rose to the occasion by sacking Hair on fourth and 18 at the Falcons 45.

The nail in the coffin, however, may very well have come on the Pirates next possession after taking over at their own 23. On a 18 play drive, which took almost 10 minutes off the clock, Boonville hit paydirt yet again on a 4-yard run by Caton to extend the lead to 41-28 with 7:58 left.

Of course, the game was far from being over at that point. With over seven minutes left, Hair directed one of his great comebacks by moving the ball 65 yards on 13 plays for the score by taking it in from the 1 with 4:13 left to cut the lead to six at 41-35.

The Pirates then literally won by a game of inches with the ball resting on Blair Oaks 21 with 1:46 left. Needing just one yard, Caton got exactly 1 yard to move the chains and run out the clock.

With Caton leading the way both on the ground and in the air, Lomax also put up good numbers with nine carries for 129 yards and one touchdown. Dell had two carries for 10 yards and one score.

McKee led all receivers in the game for Boonville with one catch for 80 yards and one touchdown. Lomax had five receptions for 46 yards, while Jackson Johns and Dakota Troost each had one catch for 11 yards.

For Blair Oaks, Hair rushed 20 times for 118 yards and one touchdown while completing 19 of 27 passes for 210 yards and three scores. Herigon had seven catches for 103 yards and two touchdowns.