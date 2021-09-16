Lady Pirates win in three straight sets against Osage in TCC

The Boonville Lady Pirates volleyball team put on another impressive showing Tuesday night against School of the Osage.

With the Lady Pirates still stinging from the three set loss last week against the Blair Oaks Falcons, Boonville head coach Dina Herzog said this was a great team win.

As it turned out, Boonville wound up winning in three sets against Osage 25-21, 25-19 and 25-10.

The win improved Boonville’s record to 5-5-2 overall and 2-2 in the Tri-County Conference.

“We served well and didn’t allow them to run their offense,” Herzog said. “They gave us free balls and we scored. Our middles held their middles and we went outside to score. Addi Brownfield and Nora Morris couldn’t miss outside and hit the back corners to score. Our passes were in Kylee’s hands and she made wise choices offensively. Our offense was quicker and this worked. We adjusted our defense and fewer balls dropped. Genae (Hodge) had eight digs and read the Osage hitters well. Addy (Nichols) stepped in and assisted our hitters when needed, and Madison (Smith) served very well at crucial times.”

Nora Morris and Madison Smith each had 11 service points in the match. Smith also had a team-leading four aces along with three blocks. Addi Brownfield led the team with 18 kills on 34 attack attempts, while Genae Hodge had a team-high eight digs and Kylee Turner with 24 assists.

Morris also finished the match with nine kills on 22 attack attempts along with six digs and one block. Smith added three kills on 12 attack attempts and three digs, while Brownfield had six service points and one assist, Hodge with three service points, one kill on six attack attempts and one assist, Nichols with six service points, four digs, two kills on five attack attempts and one assist, and Turner with five digs, five service points with three aces and two kills on four attack attempts.

The match of the night may have very well been the JV match, which had Osage winning in three sets against Boonville 22-25, 25-23 and 14-16.

Boonville JV coach Joedi Herzog said the girls played really well tonight. “They worked hard and came together as a team I knew they could be,” Herzog said. “We lost in three, but we gave it our all and I couldn’t be more proud. Kinley Fox led the team with eight service points and eight kills. She played really well at the net tonight. She was our go-to-girl. Claire Witting followed with seven service points, 10 assists, five digs and killed it at the net leading with three blocks. Cassidy Bishop was back on the court for the first time in over a week and contributed with seven digs and eight assists. I’d have to say freshman Elly Rapp gets the spotlight tonight. She played up and filled in for some girls that are still out due to COVID. She played amazing defense. She didn’t let anything hit the ground and really stepped up when we needed. She led the team with eight digs and contributed six service points, one of which was an ace.”

Claire Witting led the Lady Pirates JV team with 10 assists along with seven service points with one ace, five digs, three blocks and one kill. Kinley Fox finished the match with eight service points with two aces along with eight kills and five digs. Cassidy Bishop added eight assists, seven digs, four service points, two blocks and one kill, while Elly Rapp had eight digs, six service points with one ace, Ava Esser three digs, three service points, three blocks and two kills, Zoe Davis three kills, two blocks, two digs and one service point, and Ava Parman with four kills and one dig.

In the C-team match, Osage won in two straight sets against Boonville 22-25 and 17-25.

Boonville C-team coach Brittney Lowe said the girls played well. We need to continue to work on fundamentals, especially our passing and hitting,” Lowe said. “Osage had a strong hitting team and if we have good passing, we could have won these two games.”

Elly Rapp and Kailee Austin led the Lady Pirates C-team. Rapp finished the match with four kills, three service points with one ace and one dig, while Austin had five service points with three aces and one kill. Kaila Dillender finished the match with three service points with one ace, one kill and one dig, while Reagan Wilson added three service points with one ace and one dig, Kylee Hopkins with four assists and one dig, Riley Wilson with three kills, and Randi Cottrell with two digs.