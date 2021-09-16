Lady netters pick up valuable experience in loss to Crusaders

The Boonville Lady Pirates tennis team found out Tuesday night while hosting the Helias Crusaders that playing tougher opponents is not always easy.

Although the Lady Pirates still won two matches against the Crusaders, Helias was just too tough in the remaining matches while securing a 7-2 victory.

The loss dropped Boonville to 4-3 overall.

“We had to remind the girls that playing tougher opponents is a learning experience,” said Boonville tennis coach Melissa Harvey. “These matches give us practice and help us to pinpoint improvements that can be made. Helias had consistency and stamina that surpassed ours, but our girls put up a solid fight. The scores definitely don’t reflect the effort put forth during their matches.

“Overall, singles went much better than doubles. The girls seemed to excel when they had to step up to the plate and be accountable for every ball. All the coaches were proud of the play displayed during each of the girls singles matches. Even though Pannell and Webster only won two games, they never gave up and kept fighting to move the ball and their opponent around the court. Neidig continued to keep her cool in her singles match as well, which enabled her to stay on top of the score board throughout her entire match. Schneringer played her best match yet. She stayed focused on positioning her body correctly to make accurate contact with the ball. Hendrix also looked great against her opponent. Her consistency of her form allowed her to make some really great shots. Fitzgerald moved well on the court, but she is still continuing to struggle with stepping out to the ball and get a follow through. She is going to focus in on this in her upcoming matches.”

Despite the setback on Wednesday, the Lady Pirates did win the first match in both singles and doubles against the Crusaders. At No. 1 doubles, the team of Neidig and Abigail Pannell won 8-5 over the team of Samantha Schlacks and Lily Delk 8-5. Meanwhile, in singles, Neidig defeated Schlacks by the same identical score to improve to 10-1 on the season.

In other doubles matches, the No. 2 team of Arji Webster and Alyssa Fitzgerald fell to the team of Hannah Meystrik and Catherine Meystrik 8-2. Meanwhile, at No. 3 doubles, the team of Kate Schneringer and Lilli Hendrix dropped a 8-1 decision to the team of May Lorang and Sydney Drinkard.

In other singles matches, Pannell fell to Delk 8-2 at the No. 2 position. At No. 3 singles, Webster lost to Hannah Meystrik 8-2. At No. 4 singles, Schneringer lost to Lorang 8-5. At No. 5 singles, Hendrix lost to Catherine Meystrik 8-4. Meanwhile, at No. 6 singles, Fitzgerald lost to Drinkard 8-3.

In JV action, Boonville dropped all five matches against Helias. At No. 1 doubles, Chloe Grizzle and Emily Baker fell 6-2. At No. 2 doubles, Georgi Hendrix and Abby Lang lost 6-0. At No. 3 doubles, Jordyn Williamson and Haylie Mendez lost 6-1. At No. 4 doubles, Paola Sanchez and Kaylee Casey lost 6-0. Meanwhile, at No. 5 doubles, Georgi Hendrix and Bridget Puryear lost 6-0.

Lady netters dominate Higginsville, win 8-1

The Boonville Lady Pirates tennis team recorded wins in all three doubles matches, and then won five out of six singles matches to beat the Higginsville Huskers 8-1 Tuesday night at the high school tennis courts.

Boonville tennis coach Melissa Harvey said the girls came out strong with four solid wins in a row at the top three varsity doubles and the number one JV doubles team. “Their opponents put up a good fight with a lot of volleys back and forth but overall our girls had more stamina and ball placement, which led to all the varsity doubles win,” Harvey said.

Starting with doubles, the No. 1 team of Emma Neidig and Abigail Pannell defeated the team of Elena Williams and Madi Denton in a tight match 8-6. Meanwhile, at No. 2 doubles, the team of Arji Webster and Alyssa Fitzgerald won 8-3 over the team of Savannah Twyman and Briana Frerking. Boonville also prevailed at the No. 3 spot, with the team of Kate Schneringer and Lilly Hendrix beating the team of Alyssa Hoefer and Elizabeth Ratliff 8-1.

Of course the Lady Pirates (4-2) were just as dominant in singles, with Neidig taking down Williams 8-1 at the No. 1 position. Meanwhile, after a rare win by Higginsville at the No. 2 position with Denton edging Pannell 8-5, Boonville came back with four straight wins to closeout the match. At No. 3 singles, Webster defeated Twyman 8-5. At No. 4 singles, Schneringer beat Frerking 8-3. At No. 5 singles, Hendrix won by the same identical score of 8-3 over Hoefer. Then, at No. 6 singles, Fitzgerald upended Ratliff 8-5.

As for the No. 1 JV doubles position, the team of Chloe Grizzle and Emily Baker beat the team of Emma Gillian and Hannah Hawthorne in a tiebreaker 7-6 (7-5).

In other matches, the No. 2 JV doubles team of Georgie Hendrix and Abby Lang fell to Madison Cunningham and Sydney Wilkes in a tie break 7-6 (7-5). At No. 3 doubles, the team of Jordyn Williamson and Haylie Mendez lost to the team of Olivia Cowherd and Serenity Aleise Gabbard 6-3. At No. 4 doubles, the team of Paola Sanchez and Kaylee Casey fell to the team of Emma Gillian and Kaylie White 6-2. Meanwhile, in the only singles match, Bridget Puryear fell to Madison Cunningham 6-0.