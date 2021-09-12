LSE drops opener against Eldon, Ss. Peter & Paul beats St. Andrews

The LSE Lady Pirates volleyball team fell in its season opener last Thursday against Eldon in Boonville.

In the eighth grade match, the Lady Pirates blue team fell by a score of 14-25 while the white team lost in two straight 10-25 and 7-25.

Alycia Felgar had five service points and one ace in the match for LSE. Peyton Nolte finished the match with four service points, while Effie Morris added three service points, Lorelai Hunziker two, and Karagyn Cooper, Mylie Edwards, Dakoda Leonard, Adi Mathis, Katie Pfefferman and Kielann Sapp each with one service point.

Morris also had four attack attempts while Hunziker finished with one kill and three attack attempts. Rebecca Renfrow finished the match with one block.

Morris led the Lady Pirates with seven digs, while Edwards, Felgar, Hunziker, Parker Johns, Kielann Sapp and Maggie Schuster added two digs each, and Cooper, Leonard and Nolte with one dig apiece.

LSE coach Hannah Ashley said the energy was great throughout the game. “Even when the score board wasn’t going our way, the players were attempting to get a pass, set and attack,” Ashley said. “The eighth graders came out with first game jitters but once we got the serve, we gained our confidence.”

In the seventh grade match, LSE’s A-team fell in two straight sets 13-25 and 11-25 while the B team dropped its only set against Eldon 9-25.

Kameryn Sosa led all servers in the match for LSE with four points while Aubrey Ritchie added three, Olivia Davis and Molly Rapp two each and Marley Schuster with one.

Ritchie and Sosa also had two aces each.

Olivia Davis finished the match with two kills on four attack attempts, while Marley Schuster added three digs and Natalie Skoufos and Kameryn Sosa each with one dig.

Ashley said the seventh grade girls came out a little timid and their emotions were high. “Volleyball is an emotional game and once the girls got used to the competition, they settled in and got comfortable,” Ashley said. “Unfortunately, this was most of the players’ first time playing organized/competitive ball. It was a good eye opener for the seventh graders. I believe they learned a lot and I can’t wait to watch them grow throughout the season.”

Ss. Peter & Paul volleyball

The Ss. Peter & Paul girls eighth grade volleyball team had a great start to the season by beating St. Andrews of Tipton in two straight 25-15 and 25-12 Thursday night in Tipton.

Ss. Peter & Paul coach Carol Griffin said the girls had no problem with handling the serves. “First, we had to get our jitters out of the way,” Griffin said. “We have some great passers (Addison Johnson, Mabry Caton, Bella Imhoff). This really helps our team. The first set Mabry scored eight of our points, and Addison and Delaney each had five points off serving. Ellise Kirchner and Mabry each had a great night with setting. Lauren Thompson and Bella Imhoff each had a kill.”

In the seventh grade game, Ss. Peter & Paul won the first set 25-17 but dropped the second set against St. Andrews 16-25.

Griffin said the match against St. Andrews was a great warmup. “St. Andrews played with five girls,” Griffin said. “Our first set we served and played well. The second set our serves were not consistent. St. Andrews had a girl who served well that hurt us. I’m very proud of this young team. We have three sixth graders starting and holding their own. Katie Drummond, Elizabeth Eichelberger, Aubrey Frederick and Avery Rapp held the team together. We don’t have all our seventh graders yet, but by next week we will. They played a great game and are fun to watch.”