Lady Pirates finish second overall, Lang and Skoufos place 5th in Lady Pirate Classic

Boonville Lady Pirates golf coach Rob VanderLinden knew if the Lady Pirates were going to win the annual Lady Pirates Classic Friday at Hail Ridge Golf Course in Boonville, this was the year to do it.

As it turned out, the Lady Pirates fell just short of winning the team title while finishing second behind School of the Osage. Osage finished the tournament with a score of 244, while Boonville place second at 253, Kirksville third at 263, Palmyra fourth at 271, Southern Boone fifth at 276, California sixth at 277, and Marshall seventh at 304. Battle, Blair Oaks, Duchense, Eldon, Fulton and Hallsville had no team scores.

A total of 13 schools and 72 golfers competed in the tournament.

VanderLinden said this tournament is different from other tournaments. “Each person gets to play with a teammate and play partner golf,” VanderLinden said. “Each group plays six holes of best ball, six holes of shamble, and six holes of scramble. This if a fun way for the girls to play and still makes the tournament competitive. Zoey Lang and Rayghan Skoufos were our lone medalists. Osage took home the team title and Grace Siegell and Grace Ousley of Fulton shot the low score.”

Siegell and Ousley finished the par 71 course with a score of 73. The team of Addy Davis and Delaney Maag of Kirksville, Lilla Frazier and Lili Frazier of Southern Boone and Hannah Maschhoff and Charlee Launderbill of Osage tied for second with a score of 75, while Lang and Skoufos of Boonville finished fifth overall with a score of 76.

Lang and Skoufos finished with two birdies, nine pars and two bogeys on the day. Hannah LeGrant and Katelyn Smith, meanwhile, finished the tournament with a score of 82 with one birdie, six pars and 10 bogeys. The team of Carlie Daniel and Elena Wirths shot a score of 90 with six pars and six bogeys, while the team of Leah Ziegelbein and Alexis Schnetzler carded a score of 95 with one birdie and eight bogeys.