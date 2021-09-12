High School Roundup: New Franklin softball finishes fifth in New Franklin Tournament

The New Franklin Lady Bulldogs softball team captured the consolation trophy in the 7th Annual New Franklin Tournament on Saturday.

The Lady Bulldogs, 4-5 on the season, fell in the opening round against Atlanta 10-0 but then bounced back with two straight wins by beating Jamestown 8-2 and Crocker 11-1.

New Franklin coach Ross Dowell said it was nice to get a win in the consolation game and end the tournament on a high note.

In the opening game against Atlanta in a No. 4 versus No. 5 matchup, the Lady Bulldogs gave up four runs and six in the fourth to suffer the loss.

Sophia Held took the loss in the circle for New Franklin, while Carly Dorson had the only hit in the game for the Lady Bulldogs.

In the second game, New Franklin and Jamestown were tied 2-2 after three before the Lady Bulldogs tacked on five in the fourth and one again in the fifth for the victory.

Brynn Belstle picked up the win in the circle for New Franklin with 13 strikeouts in five innings.

New Franklin also out-hit Jamestown 5-1, with Abby Maupin going 2-for-4 with two singles. Carly Dorson, Brynn Belstle and Emerysn Eads each had one single, while Addy Salmon, Sophia Held and Jayna Matthews drove in one run each.

In the consolation game, New Franklin scored in all but one inning against Crocker and led 6-1 after one, 7-1 after two and 8-1 after three before adding three more runs in the fifth.

Brynn Belstle pitched all five innings to pick up the win for the Lady Bulldogs and recorded 13 strikeouts while giving up just three hits.

Belstle also had two hits in the game with a single, home run and one RBI. Abby Maupin finished the game with two singles and two RBIs, while Emersyn Eads added two singles and one RBI, Sophia Held with one double and three RBIs, Natalie Wiseman with one single and two RBIs, and Addy Salmon with one single.

New Franklin (BB) 3, Sturgeon 0

New Franklin’s baseball team scored one run in each of the first, fourth and fifth innings of play to beat Sturgeon in CAC action Thursday night in Sturgeon.

Caleb Hull picked up the complete-game victory for New Franklin with 10 strikeouts in seven innings.

Jake Marshall, Tanner Bishop and Connor Wilmsmeyer each had one hit in the game for the Bulldogs, 3-3, while Clayton Wilmsmeyer drove in one run.

New Franklin coach Erich Gerding said Caleb Hull had a great performance with 84 pitches and a complete-game shutout. “We struggled offensively again, but we were able to manufacture enough to get it done,” Gerding said.

Pilot Grove (BB) 3, New Bloomfield 2

The Pilot Grove Tigers baseball team improved to 4-1 on the season after turning back the New Bloomfield Wildcats 3-2 Friday night in Pilot Grove.

Although the Tigers led from the first inning on against New Bloomfield, the Wildcats cut the lead to 2-1 after 2 ½. Pilot Grove added another run in the bottom half of the third to go up 3-1 only to have New Bloomfield plate one run in the sixth to make it 3-2.

Bo Vinson picked up the win on the mound for Pilot Grove with seven strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings. Vinson also gave up one run on two hits and six walks. Connor Rhorer, meanwhile, recorded the save for the Tigers by striking out four batters and walking one in 2 2/3 innings.

Pilot Grove also out-hit New Bloomfield 6-2, with Bo Vinson going 3-for-3 with a single, double, home run and two RBIs. Hayden Sleeper finished the game with two singles and one RBI, while Levi Jeffries added one single.

For New Bloomfield, Lucas Buscher and Trevor Jordon each doubled.

Pilot Grove (SB) 5, Glasgow 4

The Pilot Grove Lady Tigers softball team picked up its first win of the 2021 season by beating Glasgow 5-4 in CAC action Thursday night in Pilot Grove.

The Lady Tigers, 1-6 on the season, broke a 4-4 tie after 4 ½ with the winning run in the bottom half of the fifth. Pilot Grove also scored three in the first and one in the third, while Glasgow scored three in the second and one in the fourth.

Pilot Grove coach George Monk said his team did much better defensively against Glasgow. “I told the girls this was going to be a tough game,” Monk said. “Glasgow is much improved and their pitcher has good command of her pitches. I felt this was a good matchup and that Glasgow was going to come in fired up and try to avenge last year’s loss to us. We did much better defensively tonight. With the exceptions of two plays that should have been made our defense was solid. Offensively, we did ok but I would still like to see a little more run production. Marci Lammers did a great job from the mound. She struggled in the middle innings but really put her frustrations behind her and finished strong by making great pitches in the last three innings.”

Lammers picked up the complete-game victory for Pilot Grove with eight strikeouts in seven innings. She also gave up just four runs on six hits and five walks.

Grace Peterson had the only extra base hit in the game for Pilot Grove with a home run and three RBIs. Grace Phillips and Kendall Rhorer each had one single and one RBI, while Marci Lammers and Claire Rentel added one single each.

Pilot Grove (BB) 10, Glasgow 0

The Pilot Grove Tigers baseball team scored in all but one inning and never trailed in the game against Glasgow for a 10-0 victory Thursday night in Pilot Grove.

The Tigers scored one in the first and two in the second and then added six in the fourth and one again in the fifth to win by the mercy rule against Glasgow.

Pilot Grove coach Joe Vossler said he expected a lot of strikes from Glasgow’s starter, so they were ready to put the ball in play. “Their reliever was not in the zone as much, so we were able to take advantage of some hitters’ counts and hit the ball with some power,” Vossler said. “Dade (Christy) filled the zone well for us, and for the most part, we were ready to make plays defensively.”

Christy picked up the win for Pilot Grove with nine strikeouts in five innings. Christy also gave up just three hits and one walk.

Pilot Grove also out-hit Glasgow 8-3, with Alec Schupp going 2-for-3 with a single and a double. Conner Rhorer also had two hits and drove in two runs, while Levi Jeffries, Hayden Sleeper and Hank Zeller added one single and one RBI each. Dade Christy and Bo Vinson each drove in one run.

Prairie Home cross-country

The Prairie Home boys and girls cross-country teams participated in the Father Tolton Invite Saturday at Gan’s Creek Course in Columbia.

Savanna Tracy led the Lady Panthers by placing 39th overall in a time of 25:24, which was a minute drop from her last meet. Aubree Hedgpeth finished 68th overall and set a PR in a time of 32:55, while Kelcy Mullett placed 70th overall with a personal record time of 33:08.

For the Prairie Home boys, Landon Case finished 64th overall with a personal record time of 22:40. Wyatt Case placed 67th overall with a personal record time of 22:53, while Preston Scheidt took 79th with a PR in 23:30, and Will Wright 90th in a time of 25:21.