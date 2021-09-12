Gibson finishes fifth in Marshall Cross-Country Meet

The Boonville boys and girls cross-country teams had a productive day last Thursday with two top 10 finishers while competing in the Marshall Cross-Country Meet.

While competing in their first full 5K race of the season, Boonville head coach Melissa Baker said it was a great start for the runners. “Hayden Williams and Ryan Jones both ran personal records and looked strong on the court,” Baker said. “Emily Gibson was competitive in the race as well, and finished with a fifth place medal. I was extremely proud of Ember Piercee for competing in her first 5K and beating her personal goal time. We have talked to our runners a lot about mental toughness, and this week they had to pick one mental toughness pointer to focus on. After the race, all of the runners said they thought about that pointer during the race and it helped them get to the finish line.”

With only three girls competing in the meet for Boonville, junior Emily Gibson sure didn’t disappoint by finishing fifth overall in a time of 24:17. Ember Piercee, meanwhile, placed 21st overall in 28:49 and TaNaja Bledso 24th in 29:54.

For the Boonville boys, Hayden Williams placed ninth overall in a time of 20:33. Ryan Jones, meanwhile, was close behind in 10th place in 20:52, while Will Schenck took 26th place in 23:55, Edison Baker 32nd in 25:41 and Jermey Birk 35th in 27:15.

Bryan Riley of Smithton had the fastest time for the girls in 18:52, while Tyler Rumore of Excelsior Springs had the winning time for the boys in 18:13.

New Franklin boys

New Franklin’s Douglas Creason finished eighth overall out of 37 runners in a time of 20:32 during the Marshall Cross-Country Meet on Thursday.

LSE boys and girls

The LSE boys and girls cross-country teams had a great first meet last Thursday in the Marshall Cross-Country Middle School Meet.

Raven Taylor recorded the best finish for the Lady Pirates by placing ninth overall in 15:41. Olivia Dilse finished 14th in 16:06, while Hillary James took 22nd in 18:35.

For the LSE boys, Jack Hamblen finished 23rd overall in 15:35, while Noah Nease placed 30th in 16:00 and Ellijah Ueligger 31st in 16:05.

LSE coach Becky Eckerle said the boys and girls have worked hard during practice and were ready to compete. “They came out strong and were able to maintain their spots throughout the race,” Eckerle said. “Olivia Dilse, Raven Taylor, Hillary James and Jack Hamblen, all returning runners, had a PR at this meet. Noah Nease and Ellijah Ueligger had a great first meet and ran strong throughout the entire race. The girls race had 31 runners and the boys had 42 runners.”