Boonville Lady spikers finish fourth in Hickman Tournament

The Boonville Lady Pirates volleyball team finished fourth out of nine teams while competing in the Hickman Tournament over the weekend.

While finishing 4-4 in pool play, the Lady Pirates won their first match in bracket play against Capital City but then fell in the next-two matches against St. Clair and Smithville.

Boonville volleyball coach Dina Herzog said the girls started off the morning slow, but playing great defense and playing at their level kept the Lady Pirates on top in many of their sets. “The No. 1 and 3 seeds were upset early and this gave us the added incentive to do our best,” Herzog said. “We made an adjustment to our lineup at the end of pool play and I couldn’t be more proud of the team’s effort”

In pool play, the Lady Pirates fell to Hickman in two straight sets 20-25 and 12-25. Then, in the next match against Smithville, Boonville split the two matches by winning the first 25-22 and dropping the second 25-27. In the third match, Boonville won both sets against Linn 25-14 and 25-21. Meanwhile, in the fourth and final match in pool play, the Lady Pirates again tied with Capital City by dropping the first set 20-25 and winning the second 25-19.

At 4-4 after pool play, Herzog said Boonville was in fifth place and faced off for the second time against Capital City to start bracket play and won in two straight sets 27-25 and 25-17. Then, after losing to St. Clair in three sets 21-25, 25-21 and 16-25, Boonville fell in the third place match as well against Smithville in two 22-25 and 17-25.

Senior Nora Morris led the Lady Pirates with 37 service points in the tournament, while Madison Smith had the team high in kills with 44 and blocks with 17. Addi Brownfield was the leader in digs with 48, while Kylee Turner led the team in assists with 68.

Morris also had five aces in the tournament along with 22 kills on 60 attack attempts with 20 digs and 18 assists. Smith finished the tournament with 22 service points23 digs and three assists, while Brownfield added 19 service points with six aces, 39 kills on 80 attack attempts, 19 assists and three blocks, Turner with 22 service points with five aces, one kill on seven attack attempts and 12 digs, Genae Hodge with 26 service points with six aces, 22 digs and eight kills on 27 attack attempts, Addy Nichols with 16 service points with four aces, 17 digs, five assists and four kills on 21 attack attempts, and Claire Witting with 14 service points and eight digs.

Lady Pirates fall in three sets to Blair Oaks

For the second year in a row, the Boonville Lady Pirates volleyball team failed to secure a set against the Blair Oaks Falcons in Tri-County Conference action last Thursday at the high school gymnasium.

While losing to Blair Oaks 17-25, 15-25 and 10-25, the Lady Pirates fell to 1-2 in conference play.

Boonville volleyball coach Dina Herzog said the girls started the match with intensity. “We blocked to get fired up,” Herzog said. “Our adrenaline was flowing and we hit balls out of bounds and served too deep. It’s fun to play good teams because they make us better. We knew they had several front row attackers and we needed to block or slow down the ball. We knew we needed to adjust our defense and run a quicker offensive to move their block. Things went wrong and our effort wasn’t there. Good teams have played who find ways to bring the team back together both physically and mentally. We will work on this to become our best selves and team. We’re better than we played.”

Addy Nichols and Madison Smith each had three service points on the night. Madison also had the team-high in blocks with three. Addi Brownfield led the team with seven kills and seven digs, while Kylee Turner had a team-leading 13 assists.

Nichols also had two digs and one kill for the Lady Pirates, while Smith added two kills on 12 attack attempts, Turner with two service points and one block, Genae Hodge with one service point, one kill on eight attack attempts and three digs, and Nora Morris with three kills on 20 attack attempts.

Blair Oaks also won the JV match over Boonville 25-14 and 25-18.

Boonville JV coach Joedi Herzog said the girls did a good job. “We hung with them,” Herzog said. “We had some defensive effors that we will continue to work on, but overall we played well.”

Ava Esser led the Lady Pirates JV team with five service points and three kills, while Kinley Fox had a team-leading eight digs. Claire Witting led the team with four assists.

Esser also had seven digs in the match, while Fox added three service points with one ace and one block, Elly Rapp with two service points with one ace and one dig, Witting with two digs, one service point and one kill, Zoe Davis with three digs and two kills, Kailee Austin with five digs, Reagan Wilson with five digs, Mariah Payne with one dig, Kylee Hopkins with three assists and one ace, and Ava Panther with two kills.