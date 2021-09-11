Pirates win conference opener against Southern Boone, 40-14.

The Boonville Pirates football team literally made history Friday night on the road against the Southern Boone Eagles.

After three straight losses to the Eagles since joining the Tri-County Conference in 2018, Boonville Pirates football coach Greg Hough said he would be lying if the losses didn’t bother him or the seniors-who have never beat Southern Boone until Friday night.

As it turned out, the Pirates made up for lost time in a big way by racking up over 490 yards in total offense in a 40-14 rout.

That’s the good news. The bad news is that 3-0 Blair Oaks travel to Boonville in a much anticipated TCC clash this coming Friday night in the Pirates home opener at Gene Reagan field, starting at 7 p.m. While the Pirates improved to 2-1 on the season and 1-0 in the TCC, Blair Oaks moved to 3-0 and 1-0 in the conference by beating the California Pintos 61-35.

But first is first. With the players assembling in the corner of the end zone after the game to celebrate the win, Hough said this game was a big win for the program.

"I'm not one of those guys, let's talk about stuff and fake hype," Hough said. "If we're going to say something, we want to do something, so actions speak louder than words, and tonight was one of those games where our actions kind of speaks for itself a little bit. We want to be a contender; we want to compete against the best teams and face challenges like tonight and come out successful.”

The Pirates had plenty of success against the Eagles to the tune of six touchdowns. But better yet, six different players hit paydirt for Boonville with four by air and two by ground.

Boonville also dominated in the stats column with 372 yards rushing and another 121 passing for a total of 493. The Eagles finished with 114 yards rushing and 148 passing for a total of 262.

Hough said all the coaching staff is doing is counting numbers at places. “We’re wanting to get matchups,” Hough said. “We don’t care who’s getting the ball, who’s running it, who’s catching it, or who’s even throwing it to an extent. We just want to get number advantages and put our kids where if they win their matchup we're successful,"

It couldn’t have hurt Friday night as the Pirates jumped on SBC early with two touchdowns in the first eight minutes of the ball game. Although Boonville got somewhat of a gift on the first score as SBC turned it over via a fumble at their own 33, the Pirates didn’t waste any time putting the ball in the end zone-two plays to be exact-as junior quarterback Colby Caton hit a wide open Luke Green in the corner of the end for a 19-yard touchdown with 7:00 left to make it 6-0.

Of course the Eagles were their own worst enemy again as senior Jamesian McKee picked off a SBC pass at the Eagles 34. Three plays later, Caton found senior D.J. Wesolak down the middle on a great catch over his shoulder to extend the lead to 12-0 with 3:58 remaining.

The Eagles didn’t go quietly, though. Even though SBC entered the game with two straight losses to start the season, the Eagles came back and cut the lead back to five at 12-7 after a 6 yard pass from quarterback Hayden Steelman to Jacob Bowles with 2:06 left.

Southern Boone never got any closer in the game as Boonville hit paydirt for a third time on a 31 yard scamper by senior running back DaWan Lomax to push the lead to 18-7 with 5:52 left. Caton would add to the lead by scoring on the two-point conversion.

The effort was also there for the Pirates on the next score. After a pick by junior Jackson Johns at the SBC 23, Boonville found the end zone again when Caton hit Johns on a perfect pass in the end zone. Except this one was special as Johns leaped over the defender and came down with both feet in bounds to make it 27-7 with 4:58 left.

Boonville would have one more score before the half, marching the ball downfield after starting from its own 22. Seven plays later after moving the ball to the Eagles 12, Caton picked up his fourth touchdown pass to McKee right inside the pylon from 12 yards out to extend the lead to 33-7 with just over 17 seconds left.

Both teams would add another touchdown in the second half. Boonville would get its final score with 11:09 left in the fourth on a 1 yard run by senior Travis Dell to make it 40-7. Then, with 9:53 left in the ball game, SBC came back with its second touchdown of the ball game on a 11 yard run by Jacob Bowles to cut the lead to 40-14.

Lomax definitely lived up to his end of the bargain with 10 carries for 176 yards and one touchdown. Caton also had a big night by completing 10 of 23 passes for 121 yards and four scores. Wesolak finished with one catch for 38 yards and one touchdown, while Johns had one catch for 23 yards and one score, Dakota Troost five catches also for 23 yards, and McKee with one catch for 12 yards and one touchdown.

On defense, Travis Dell led the Pirates with 10 tackles along with one tackle for loss. D.J. Wesolak finished the game with nine tackles, one tackle for loss and one fumble recovery, while Connor Acton had eight tackles and one caused fumble, Jamesian McKee five tackles and one interception, Tyson Ellison three tackles and one tackle for loss, Dakota TRoost, Ethan Watson and Rhodes Leonard each with three tackles, DaWan Lomax two tackles and two tackles for loss, Colby Caton also with two tackles and one fumble recovery, Gage Hodges with one tackle and one caused fumble, Jackson Johns one tackle and one interception, and Luke Green, Blake Griffin,and Abram Taylor with one tackle each.