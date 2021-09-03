Pirates take on Class 1 defending state champions, battle for 80 minutes before losing 4-0

Taking on the Class 1 defending state champions was no small order for the Boonville Pirates soccer team Thursday night in Ashland.

Although the Pirates ended up losing the match by a score of 4-0 to drop to 0-2 on the season, head coach Alec Adair said the team came out strong in the second half and were attacking for the first seven minutes or so. After that, he said the players were gassed and just let a few by. “The boys fought hard the whole time and continued to show they won’t back down,” Adair said. “Gage Allison got a red card so we were playing a man down for the last 20 or so minutes. We showed improvement and we’ll continue to learn from our mistakes. We’ve already shown lots of growth.”

Southern Boone’s only goal in the first half came at the 17 minute mark. However, in the second half, the Eagles would add three more goals at the 57, 72 and 77 minute mark to record the shutout.

Southern Boone also had 13 shot attempts and nine shots on goal while Boonville had only four shot attempts and two shots on goal.

Boonville has failed to score a goal in two games-or 160 minutes-and have been outscored 7-0 by opponents.

Allison finished the match with a total of eight saves while Sawyer VanKlaveren had four saves while coming off the bench.

Southern Boone also had 10 fouls in the match compared to nine for Boonville.

The Boonville Pirates soccer team will travel to Fulton for a match on Tuesday, September 7 before returning home on September 14 against Battle.