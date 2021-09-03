Pilot Grove edges Prairie Home 6-3; Lady Tigers fall to Harrisburg 15-5

The Pilot Grove Tigers baseball team scored four runs in the first inning and never looked back, beating Prairie Home in a battle of former conference rivals Thursday night in Prairie Home 6-3.

The Tigers, improving to 2-1 on the season, needed only one inning to beat the Panthers after scoring four in the first but also tacked on one run in the second and one again in the sixth to seal the victory. Prairie Home scored in two innings with one in the second and two again in the fifth.

Hank Zeller picked up the win on the mound for Pilot Grove, while Layne Brandes took the loss for Prairie Home, who dropped to 0-2 on the season. Zeller pitched the first-five innings for the Tigers and gave up three runs on six hits while striking out two batters. Hayden Sleeper then came in and pitched two innings in relief and recorded three strikeouts.

For Prairie Home, Brandes pitched the first-three innings and issued five runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out three batters. Oliver Lock then came in and pitched four innings in relief and surrendered one run on four hits and two walks while striking out seven batters.

Pilot Grove also out-hit Prairie Home 11-6, with Connor Rhorer going 3-for-4 with two singles, one double and one RBI. Levi Jeffries finished the game with two singles, while Dade Christy added one double. Sleeper, Tate Rentel and Gage Young each had one single and one RBI, while Bo Vinson and Alec Schupp finished the game with one single.

For Prairie Home, Caden Pearcy went 2-for-3 with two singles. Lock, Garrison Parkhurst and Blayne Williams each had one single and one RBI, while Brandes added one single.

Pilot Grove softball falls to Harrisburg, 15-5

The Pilot Grove Lady Tigers softball team fell to 0-5 on the season by losing to Harrisburg 15-5 in six innings Thursday night in Harrisburg.

After playing Harrisburg to a 2-2 tie after one inning, the Lady Tigers came back and plated one run in the top half of the third to go up 3-2. Unfortunately for Pilot Grove, they never led again in the ball game as Harrisburg rallied back with two runs in the bottom of the third and four again in the fourth to make it 8-3. Then, after Pilot Grove plated two more runs in its half of the fifth, Harrisburg came back and tacked on five in the bottom half of the inning and two in the sixth to win by the mercy rule.

Pilot Grove coach George Monk said his players have been struggling at the plate this season and quite honestly was a little worried. “Boy, did our girls quell those worries,” Monk said. “We had four players that were on fire at the plate. Grace Phillips set the tone with a line shot to center field. After that, Marci Lammers, Grace Peterson and Kaitlyn Maggard followed with screaming line drives and a home run that was well over the fence. Kaitlyn’s home run cleared the fence by a long margin. It was a real pleasure to see our main hitters doing their job so well. We really need to tighten up our defense. We had more errors than what shows up in the line score. We’re going to do our best to shore the defense up in the coming weeks. Hopefully we will make some outstanding plays and all the routine ones. If we do that and our offense keeps jelling we will be much more competitive.”

Emma Fischer picked up the win in the circle for Harrisburg while Marci Lammers took the loss for Pilot Grove. Fischer pitched the first-four innings and gave up three runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out five batters. Lammers, meanwhile, pitched 5 2/3 innings for the Lady Tigers and allowed 15 runs on 16 hits and three walks while striking out eight batters.

Harrisburg also out-hit Pilot Grove 16-11. Kaitlynn Starbuck and Abigail Rosson each had three hits in the game while Kaydence Timbrook, Emma Fischer, Brecca Thornhill and Austyn Anderson added two hits apiece.

For Pilot Grove, Lammers went 3-for-3 with two singles and one double. Maggard finished the game with one single, one home run and two RBIs, while Grace Phillips and Grace Peterson added one single, one double and one RBI each, and Kendall Rhorer and Claire Rentel each with one single.