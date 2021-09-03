Panthers drop season opener against Sturgeon, 9-2

The Prairie Home Panthers baseball team fell in its season opener Wednesday night at home against the Sturgeon Bulldogs 9-2.

The Panthers, 0-1 on the season, scored in only two innings with one in the fourth and seventh innings of play. Sturgeon, meanwhile, put up three runs in each of the first and third innings of play, two again in the fourth and one in the seventh.

Prairie Home baseball coach Dustin Ray said the Panthers had two solid outings on the mound from Landon Case and Jackson Pitts. “Both limited free passes and stayed attacking the zone,” Ray said. “Sturgeon had good timely hitting that put us behind early, and we never could come back. Oliver Lock had a great evening at the plate, mixing in two singles and reached on an error. Overall, we have to get the bats going and we have to start making the plays we are supposed to make.”

Brooks picked up the complete-game victory for Sturgeon, while Landon Case took the loss for Prairie Home. In seven innings, Brooks struck out 11 batters and gave up two runs on five hits and two walks. Case, meanwhile, pitched three innings and allowed six runs on five hits and one walk while striking out five batters. Pitts then came in and pitched four innings in relief and issued three runs on three hits and three walks while striking out eight batters.

Sturgeon also out-hit Prairie Home 8-5, with Doss going 2-for-5 with two doubles and two RBIs. Brooks finished the game with two singles, while Kalinowski added one double and two RBIs. Smith also doubled in the game.

For Prairie Home, Oliver Lock had two singles to lead all hitters for the Panthers. Garrison Parkhurst had one single and drove in one run, while Case and Grant Milne added one single each.