Lady Pirates surprise coach Harvey with 6-3 win over School of the Osage

Boonville tennis coach Melissa Harvey used the word “pleasantly surprised” on Thursday after the Lady Pirates picked up its second win of the young season with a 6-3 win against School of the Osage.

While improving to 2-1 overall, Harvey said she was surprised with the level of play that came from the ladies.

“They stepped up their game and kept calm in some really tight matches,” Harvey said. “Our doubles remained the same as yesterday and this seemed to work great for us. Neidig and Grizzle were neck and neck through their doubles and due to playing ad tonight, they returned to deuce multiple times each game. In the end they were able to pull ahead in the tiebreaker to secure a win. Pannell and Fitzgerald’s play was remarkable until they reached the tiebreak. They realized they needed to go around their opponent’s net player, but just couldn’t quite figure out how to get that done, resulting in their match tiebreak loss. Schneringer and Hendrix also figured it out on the courts tonight. Schneringer’s stroke looked much better than in previous matches this week and Hendrix was working on tracking the ball to better her net play. This resulted in a strong win of 8-4.

“Our top four had awesome singles match play tonight as well. They were able to see the open court and move the ball and their opponent to it. If I had to choose the most improved tonight, it would be Pannell. Her form, placement and tracking of the ball during her singles match exhibited what we’ve been working towards all summer long. The bottom of our lineup didn’t have as great of a night. Fitzgerald struggled with her form and sealing the deal when she reached deuce. Grizzle went neck and neck her entire match, but overall, she struggled with her patience to let the ball get into the best hitting place before trying to get it back over the net. Our JV also is continuing to grow each match. Abby Lang played her first singles match tonight and brought home an impressive win of 4-0. Williamson and Mendez communicated well on the court and really worked on their net play to help them finish points more quickly.”

Although the Lady Pirates wound up winning by three, the first-two matches in doubles could have gone either way. At No. 1 doubles, the team of Emma Neidig and Chloe Grizzle defeated the team of Marley Corpe and Megan Smithson in a tiebreak 8-8 (7-2). However, at No. 2 doubles, the team of Abigail Pannell and Alyssa Fitzgerald fell to the team of Cierra Glendenning and Alyssa Newberry in a tiebreak 8-8 (6-8).

Boonville won at No. 3 doubles as the team of Kate Schneringer and Lilly Hendrix defeated the team of Kara Chilton and Madison Butt 8-4.

Winning 2 of 3 matches in doubles, the Lady Pirates came back and completely dominated Osage in singles by recording wins in four of the six matches. The top four singles players all won their matches against the Indians, starting with No. 1 player Emma Neidig prevailing over Corpe 8-2. At No. 2 singles, Pannell defeated Smithson 8-3. At No. 3 singles, Schneringer beat Glendenning 8-0. At No. 4 singles, Hendrix won 8-3 over Chilton. At No. 5 singles, Fitzgerald fell to Newberry 8-0. Meanwhile, at No. 6 singles, Grizzle lost to Butt 9-7.

In the JV match, Boonville defeated Osage 3-2.

Recording wins for the JV Lady Pirates was the No. 2 doubles team of Jordyn Williamson and Haylie Mendez over Addisyn Boren and Madison Kessler in a tiebreak 6-6 (6-2). Williamson and Mendez also won 4-0 over Hailey Brown and Quinn Whitfield. Meanwhile, in singles, Abby Lang defeated Paisley McDaniel 4-0.

In other matches, the team of Emily Baker and Abby Lang fell to the team of Dakota Lafata and Sydney Genero 6-2 and Baker and Kaylee Casey lost to the team of Lucy Crocker and Lily Lauritson 5-3.