Lady Pirates rally late, fall short against Hallsville 18-6 in six innings in TCC

It wasn’t the outcome that the Boonville Lady Pirates softball team was looking for Thursday night in its home opener against Hallsville in a 18-6 loss in six innings.

Nonetheless, Boonville softball coach Christie Zoeller saw a never give up attitude and heart as the Lady Pirates rallied from a 15-2 deficit with four runs in the bottom of the fifth.

The loss dropped Boonville to 2-3 overall and 0-2 in the Tri-County Conference.

“This was a tough loss to a great hitting team,” Zoeller said. “We know that it is early in the season and we are diligently working to get all the kinks worked out. There were definitely a lot of things that didn’t go our way tonight, some of which we had no control over. I am proud of this team for never giving up and playing hard. We had a couple of amazing diving catches in the outfield and some great defensive plays. We will continue to work each day to improve. The most important take away from tonight has to be our willingness to never give up. This team has a lot of heart, we just have to find a way to get everything working together.”

The Lady Pirates will also need to find some offense. In the last three games, Boonville has been outscored by its opponents 29-8. Defense will also need to improve as the Lady Pirates committed five miscues in the field.

Needless to say, this game went south in a hurry for Boonville as Hallsville scored a total of nine runs in the first-two innings on seven hits. The Lady Indians led 9-2 after two.

Boonville scored a total of two runs in the first-two innings without a hit but finally got its first real baserunner in the bottom of the third on a two-out single to center by freshman Cora Thompson.

Unfortunately for Boonville, the hits were few and in between as Hallsville continued to pound the ball by adding three more runs in the fourth and three again in the fifth to extend the lead to 15-2.

However, in the bottom half of the fifth, Boonville began to show some life at the plate with four runs on three hits-which included a two-run blast to left field by senior Emma West. Freshman Lillian Newham also had a single in the inning, while Thompson added her second hit of the game with a RBI-double to center.

The Lady Pirates never got any closer in the ball game as Hallsville came back with three more runs in the sixth on four hits to go up 18-6.

Edie Cobb picked up the win in the circle for Hallsville, while Abby Pulliam took the loss for Boonville. Cobb pitched all six innings and gave up six runs on five hits and seven walks while striking out eight. Pulliam, meanwhile, pitched 4 1/3 innings and allowed 13 runs on 13 hits while striking out six. Newham then came in and pitched 1 2/3 innings in relief and issued five runs on five hits and two walks while striking out one.

Hallsville also had six players with multiple hits in the game, which included a 4-for-5 performance from Maddy Lucas-who had two singles, two doubles and three RBIs. Meredith Blakemore was 3-for-4 with two singles, one home run and four RBIs, while Kristen Jones had three singles. Cobb also doubled in the game while Rachel Hargis tripled.

For Boonville, Thompson had two of the team’s five hits with a single and a double. West finished the game with a home run and two RBIs, while Newham and Gracey Rose added one single each.

In the JV game, Hallsville defeated Boonville 8-2.

The loss dropped Boonville’s JV to 0-2 overall and in the conference.

Boonville JV coach Caitlin Pendergraft said the goals from Wednesday night to Thursday night was to come out more aggressive at the plate and communicate on defense. “We did just that against Hallsville,” Pendergraft said. “Our JV team was more disciplined at the plate and put the ball in play. Our pitchers were more comfortable and consistent. We were talking more on defense. Though we did not come away with a win tonight, we made great progress towards our team goals. This group of girls work hard and play for each other. They are a fun group to coach and will continue to improve every opportunity we have to step on the field.”

Mattie Wells took the loss in the circle for Boonville by giving up eight runs on 16 hits and one walk while striking out two batters in five innings.

Collecting hits for the Lady Pirates were Rachel Massa and Wells each with one double and one RBI. Alison Eichelberger also finished the game with one single.