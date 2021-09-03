Lady Pirates fall in three straight against California in TCC

It was not a good night all around for the Boonville Lady Pirates volleyball team Thursday night on the road against the California Pintos.

After picking up a sweep two nights earlier against Southern Boone, the Lady Pirates fell in three straight sets against the Pintos 20-25, 18-25 and 10-25.

The loss dropped Boonville to 1-1 overall and 1-1 in the Tri-County Conference.

Boonville volleyball coach Dina Herzog said she knew California was very good. “We knew their middles would score if we didn’t get a block up and slow the ball down,” Herzog said. “We gave California too many free balls and they utilized their middles. We served well and when we did California was out of system and couldn’t run their offense of choice. We didn’t serve receive as well as Tuesday and balls weren’t always to target. Our offensive choices weren’t the best, either. We’re a much better team than what we played like tonight. The girls agreed we all need to improve in areas. This group has so much potential and we can do great things, but it must be a team effort. We will see California again at districts and we will be ready to play at that level.”

Team leaders for Boonville were Kylee Turner with six service points and 13 assists, Addi Brownfield with 26 attack attempts, Nor Morris with seven kills, and Madison Smith with six blocks and eight digs.

Brownfield also had seven digs along with four kills and three service points. Morris finished the match with 15 attack attempts and three service points with one ace, while Smith had four digs, three kills on 15 attack attempts and three service points, Turner with five attack attempts and three digs, Genae Hodge with one kill on eight attack attempts, five service points with two aces, one block and one dig, Addy Nichols with nine attack attempts, two service points, two blocks and two digs, and Lillian Rohrbach with one attack attempt and one dig.

In the JV match, Boonville fell in three sets against California 25-21, 13-25 and 20-25.

Despite the loss, Boonville JV coach Joedi Herzog said she was really proud of how they serve receive. “The girls put a lot of balls right in the setters hands,” Herzog said. “We played good defense; however, we have some work to do at the net. California had some pretty good hitters that we couldn’t get our hands on for blocking. Overall, we played hard, had some silly errors but fought until the end.”

Herzog said Haylee Hampton shined on defense with 19 digs. She said Hampton is smart, sees the court and isn’t afraid to pick up the short stuff. Herzog also praised Cassidy Bishop. She said Bishop did an amazing job on serve receive and helping on defense with five kills. Bishop also led the team with 10 assists.

Herzog said Kinley Fox had seven kills, followed by Twelva Mason with five. Mason was also the only player to get her hands on the ball leading the team with three blocks.

Haylee Hampton led the JV Lady Pirates with 19 digs along with six service points with three aces and one kill. Ava Esser finished the match with 10 service points with two aces along with four digs and three kills, while Cassidy Bishop added 10 assists, five digs and one kill, Claire Witting with seven digs, six assists, one service point and one kill, Kinley Fox with 10 kills and three service points with one ace, Ashlen Homan with six service points with one ace, two digs, two assists and one kill, and Twelva Mason with five kills and three blocks.

In the C-team match, California defeated Boonville in two straight sets 25-11 and 25-13.

Boonville C-team coach Brittney Lowe said the girls played well. “There are things we need to work on, but I truly believe we will improve each game,” Lowe said. “California’s C team had some upper classmen and is a good team.”

Elly Rapp led the Lady Pirates C-team with three kills along with two service points with one ace and two assists. Kaila Dillender finished the match with three digs, two kills and one assist, while Reagan Wilson added two assists, one dig, one kill and one service point, Kailee Austin with one service point with one ace and one dig, Mariah Payne with one service point with one ace and one kill, Shaniah Payne with three service points, and Ember Mackey with one dig.’