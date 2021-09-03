Hull tosses no-hit shutout, New Franklin beats Otterville 15-0 in 3 innings

New Franklin senior Caleb Hull pitched a no-hit shutout in three innings, and four players had at least two hits in the game as the Bulldogs defeated Ottervilel 15-0 in three innings Thursday night in New Franklin.

The Bulldogs improved to 2-2 on the season.

New Franklin coach Erich Gerding said it’s good to get a few freshmen their first varsity at bats, Rylan (Hundley) his first one to walk if off. “We will look to get some good work in tomorrow, get some rest, and get ready for a run week next week,” Gerding said.

Although Hull went just three innings for the win, the senior hurler struck out six batters and gave up just one walk. Eads took the loss for Otterville by giving up 15 runs on 12 hits and five walks while striking out one batter.

Of course, it didn’t hurt that New Franklin scored five runs in the first or four in the second to go up 9-0. The Bulldogs also plated six runs in the third inning to win by the mercy rule.

As for the hitting in the game, Clayton Wilmsmeyer went 2-for-2 with a single, triple and one RBI. Owen Armentrout finished the game with a single, double and two RBIs, while Drew Rhorer and Connor Wilmsmeyer added two singles and two RBIs each, Tanner Bishop and Hull each with one single and two RBIs, Rylan Hundley with one single and one RBI, Zac Vollrath-Roth with one single, and Sawyer Felten with one RBI.