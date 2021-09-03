Belstle strikes out 19 batters, Eads goes 3-for-3 in 8-0 win over Slater

The New Franklin Lady Bulldogs softball team picked up its first win of the young season Thursday on the road by beating the Slater Wildcats 8-0.

The Lady Bulldogs, 1-3 on the season, out-hit Slater 11-1 and led the Wildcats from the fourth inning on while putting up all eight runs in just three innings.

New Franklin coach Ross Dowell said it was great to get a conference win against a much improved Slater team. “We pitched very well and played solid defense, also,” Dowell said. “We struggled early on hitting but we were able to adjust and get some confidence going as the game progressed. I’m proud of the fight and it feels good to get a win.”

Brynn Belstle picked up her first career varsity win for the Lady Bulldogs with 19 strikeouts in seven innings. Belstle also gave up just one hit and two walks. Harry took the loss for Slater by giving up eight runs on 11 hits while striking out seven batters.

As for the hitting in the game for New Franklin, Emersyn Eads went 3-for-3 in the game for the Lady Bulldogs with three singles. Abby Maupin was 2-for-3 with a single, double and one RBI, while Addy Salmon had two singles and one RBI, Sophia Held with a home run and two RBIs, Belstle with one double and one RBI, Carly Dorson with one single and one RBI, and Jayna Matthews with one single.

Palmer had the only hit in the game for Slater with one single.