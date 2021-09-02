Williams, Gibson lead Boonville in Salisbury CC Meet

The Boonville boys and girls cross-country teams opened the 2021 season in what is becoming one of the toughest meets of the season while competing against a field of over 200 runners Monday at Salisbury.

While running a 3,500 meter race, or two miles, Boonville head coach Melissa Baker said Salisbury is always a great kick off to the cross-country season. “It is a 2-mile race and the competition at the race is outstanding,” Baker said. “There were over 200 runners that competed. I told our runners that it was a great beginning of the season evaluation to see what parts of our race we need to focus on next. Hayden Williams ran two minutes faster this year than he did last year at this race, and Emily Gibson ran 10 seconds faster this year. We have three new freshmen boys that got to experience high school competition for the first time. Rachel Massa ran a strong race, and had a really nice first mile split. All six of our runners have a goal to keep getting stronger every time they compete this season.”

In the boys field, Connor Burns of Southern Boone turned in the fastest time in a time of 10:52.11.

With 104 runners in the boys division, Hayden Williams led Boonville with a 48th place finish in 13:57. Will Schenck finished second for Boonville in 72nd place in 15:30, while Edison Baker placed 86th in 16:38, and Jeremy Birk in 98th place in 17:57.

In the girls division, Elyse Wilmes of Father Tolton finished first in a time of 12:55.04.

For Boonville, Emily Gibson turned in the fastest time by finishing 25th overall in a time of 16:36. Rachel Massa placed 34th overall in 17:05, while Ember Piercee took 78th in 21:04.

In the final team standings, Father Tolton boys captured first with 40 points. Fulton finished second with 70 points, followed by Hannibal with 82, Monroe City 136, Southern Boone 140, MMA 150, Macon 152, Salisbury 166, and Hallsville 203.

In the girls standings, Father Tolton again took home first place with 35 points. Southern Boone finished second with 39 points, followed by Macon with 133, Monroe City 137, Glasgow 151, Braymer 165, Moberly 184, Salisbury 185, Fulton 198, and Higbee 203.

New Franklin

New Franklin senior Douglas Creason placed 25th overall in a time of 13:15.72 Monday during the Salisbury Meet.

New Franklin cross-country coach Allison Allgood said only the top 20 runners received medals at the meet.