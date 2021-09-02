Pirates fall at home in season opener against Clinton, 3-0

Boonville Pirates soccer coach Alec Adair was disappointed but not discouraged after dropping a 3-0 score against the Clinton Cardinals Tuesday night in the season opener at the Boonville City Soccer Field.

While trailing by a score of 2-0 at the break, the Boonville defense tightened up in the second half while giving up just one goal to the Cardinals

Adair said the boys played extremely hard the whole game. “We got the first game jitters out of our system,” Adair said. “Gage Allison had a great performance in goal for us. Our defense was working all game, which allowed Clinton to slip through a few times. That is bound to happen when possession is being dominated by the other team. Moving up the field as a unit and staying connected was a weaker point for us. You either win or you learn, and I think there’s a lot we can take away from this game. We’re proud of the hear the boys showed.”

Although the Pirates failed to score in the 80 minute of play, Clinton on the other hand picked up two goals in the first half at the 7 and 32 minute mark to go up 2-0. Meanwhile, in the second half, the Cardinals picked up another goal at the 67 minute mark to extend the lead to 3-0.

Clinton also had 12 shot attempts and 12 shots on goal in the game, while Boonville had seven shot attempts and only two shots on goal.

Boonville senior goalie Gage Allison, meanwhile, finished the match with 17 saves in the match.

As for fouls in the game, Clinton had six compared to five for Boonville.

After Thursday’s match at Southern Boone, the Boonville Pirates soccer team will hit the road again on Tuesday, September 7 against Fulton.