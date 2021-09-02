Pilot Grove drops close game against St. Elizabeth, 3-1

Pilot Grove baseball coach Joe Vossler said Tuesday’s 3-1 loss against St. Elizabeth is a good test for the Tigers anytime, but even more so this early in the season.

While the loss dropped the Tigers to 1-1 on the season, Vossler said both pitchers were throwing a lot of strikes, but St. Elizabeth executed a bunt play in the first inning to set the table for their big bats. “Our top of the lineup put the ball in play, but we couldn’t muster much until the sixth inning,” Vossler said. “I was pleased we didn’t fold after the first inning, and continued to play solid defense throughout the game.”

St. Elizabeth scored all three runs in the bottom half of the first, while Pilot Grove scored its only run of the game in the seventh.

Oglischlager picked up the win on the mound for St. Elizabeth, while Connor Rhorer took the loss for Pilot Grove. Oglischlager pitched six of the seven innings and struck out eight batters while giving up just one hit and three walks. Rhorer, meanwhile, lasted four innings for Pilot Grove and allowed three runs on six hits and three walks while striking out three batters. Dade Christy then came in and pitched two innings in relief and struck out two batters.

St. Elizabeth also out-hit Pilot Grove 6-2, with Oglischlager going 3-for-3 with three singles. Lucas and Kesel each had one hit and drove in one run, while Green finished the game with one single.

For Pilot Grove, Levi Jeffries and Hayden Sleeper each had one single. Hank Zeller drove in Pilot Grove’s only run of the ballgame.