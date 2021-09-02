New Bloomfield wins with walk-off double in seventh, beats New Franklin 8-7

The New Franklin Bulldogs baseball team suffered a heartbreaking loss Tuesday night on the road against the New Bloomfield Wildcats, losing by a score of 8-7.

The Bulldogs, dropping to 1-2 on the season, led New Bloomfield 7-3 after 3 ½ before surrendering three runs in the bottom half of the fourth and two again in the seventh on a walk off double.

Jordan also picked up the win in relief for New Bloomfield, while Clayton Wilmsmeyer took the loss for New Franklin. Jordan pitched one inning in relief and allowed one hit while striking out one batter. Schuster started the game for the Wildcats and pitched 3 1/3 innings, giving up six runs on two hits and three walks while striking out two batters.

For New Franklin, Tanner Bishop pitched the first-four innings and allowed six runs on four hits and two walks while striking out two batters. Wilmsmeyer then came in and pitched 2 1/3 innings in relief and issued two runs on three hits and one walk.

New Bloomfield also out-hit New Franklin 7-5, with Jordan going 2-for-3 with two doubles and one RBI. Carter finished the game with one triple, while Buscher and Leason added one single and one RBI. Schuster also drove in two runs.

For New Franklin, Bishop went 1-for-4 with one single and three RBIs. Drew Rhorer finished the game with one single and one RBI, while Keaton Eads, Owen Armentrout and Connor Wilmsmeyer added one single, and Clayton Wilmsmeyer with one RBI.