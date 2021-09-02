Lady Tigers fall on the road against St. Elizabeth, 15-0

The Pilot Grove Lady Tigers softball team couldn’t have picked a tougher opponent Tuesday night while playing the St. Elizabeth Hornets in the regular season opener.

After dropping three games over the weekend in the Marshall Tournament, the Lady Tigers ran into another buzzsaw on Tuesday against St. Elizabeth while finishing on the losing end by a score of 15-0.

Pilot Grove coach George Monk said the start of the regular season didn’t go like they had hoped. “We ran into an excellent St. Elizabeth ballclub and they put it to us,” Monk said. “Our offense just isn’t putting out enough production right now to provide the spark we need to play better. There was a few glimmers that our hitters are going to get going with some production from the middle of the lineup. I do believe we are close to figuring out what we need to do. Claire Rentel had an excellent game at the plate with two really nice at bats, both times hitting the ball well and if not for an excellent play by the second baseman, she would have been perfect on the night. Credit has to go to St. Elizabeth hitters, as they were spraying the ball to all fields. Defensively, we were markedly better. Our outfield was solid and we worked on various schemes on the infield that are going to help us later in the season.”

St. Elizabeth scored in every inning against Pilot Grove with two in the first, one in the second, eight in the third and four in the fourth to win by the mercy rule.

Emily Wilde picked up the win in the circle for St. Elizabeth, while Marci Lammers took the loss for Pilot Grove, 0-4. Wilde pitched all four innings and struck out six batters while giving up just three hits. Lammers, meanwhile, pitched 3 1/3 innings for the Lady Tigers and allowed 14 runs on 14 hits and three walks while striking out one batter.

St. Elizabeth also out-hit Pilot Grove 14-3, with Riley Hammond going 4-for-4 with four singles and one RBI. Tori Kemna was 2-for-3 with a single and a double. Dani Heckemeyer had two hits and drove in three runs, while Lauren Otto had two hits and two RBIs.

For Pilot Grove, Kaitlyn Maggard, Grace Peterson and Claire Rentel each had one single.