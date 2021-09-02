Lady Pirates play Southern Boone to tie in season, conference opener

After finishing third in the 3 Par Challenge last Friday at Hail Ridge Golf Course, the Boonville Lady Pirates golf team knew it would have to step up its game in order to beat the three-time conference champion Southern Boone Eagles on Monday in the regular season opener.

As it turned out, the Lady Pirates more than delivered on their promise by finishing in a tie with the Eagles with a team score of 184.

Boonville golf coach Rob VanderLinden said even though the Lady Pirates were on their home course, this was a tough matchup for them. “Southern Boone has been the top of four conference for the last three years and has two of the top golfers remaining,” VanderLinden said. “This was much better from our golfers than last Friday. Southern Boone beat us by 20 strokes in Friday’s tournament. Each golfer says there is still room for improvement, so my hopes is that we can keep building towards that.”

Boonville and Southern Boone also tied for the individual low score. Boonville junior Zoey Lang and Southern Boone’s Lily Frazier finished with a 3-over par 38. Lila Frazier, meanwhile, finished one stroke back with a score of 39.

While finishing with the low score for Boonville, VanderLinden said Lang had one birdie, five pars and two bogeys. Leah Ziegelbein finished second on the team for the Lady Pirates with a score of 48 with one birdie and four bogeys. Hannah LeGrant and Carlie Daniel tied for third for Boonvilel with a score of 49. LeGrant had five bogeys, while Daniel had three pars and three bogeys. Rayghan Skoufos finished with a score of 52 with one par and one bogey, while Kaitlyn Smith shot a round of 60, Alexis Schnetzler 62 and Elena Wirths 63.

The Boonville Lady Pirates golf team will host California and Sedalia Sacred Heart in a triangular match on Tuesday, September 7 at Hail Ridge, starting at 4 p.m.

Note: Boonville golf coach Rob VanderLinden said Thursday’s match against Blair Oaks has been canceled.