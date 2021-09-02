Lady Pirates get back on track with 9-0 win over Carrollton

The Boonville Lady Pirates tennis team had a much better start and finish Wednesday while going on the road to play the Carrollton Trojans.

Two days after losing to Mexico 9-0 in the season opener, the Lady Pirates came back and recorded wins in all six singles matches and all three doubles matches for a 9-0 victory.

Boonville tennis coach Melissa Harvey said the overall play tonight was much better than the first match.

“We definitely got our first game jitters out on Monday making it easier to focus tonight,” Harvey said. “It also helped that our returning lettermen knew that in the past, Carrollton had not had the highest level of competition that we see in season. We made a few changes to our doubles line up tonight to try to pair stronger servers with weaker ones, hoping to increase our chances at less games fallen to serves. Neidig and Grizzle were a good pair tonight with Neidig giving great advice to Grizzle during their match play. Pannell and Fitzgerald also played well together. Fitzgerald has the stronger serve and Pannell has the stronger stroke, so they are able to balance each other's weaknesses out.

“Schneringer and Hendrix had good communication on the court. Hendrix said their serves had improved since Monday and they were patient while waiting on lobbed balls to drop into hitting position. All of the singles matches went very well tonight. I was extremely impressed with Hendrix’s singles play and her attention to the open court. This helped her put several points away quickly. Pannell knows what she needs to work on, but had a hard time fixing her errors, luckily she was able to put enough pressure on her opponent to have them make the errors first. Grizzle has been diligently working on her serve and that really showed tonight. She had significantly less points lost to her serve than previously. This varsity level play is good preparation for her for next year. Our JV doubles teams also brought their game tonight and showed more confidence on the court.”

The Lady Pirates brought that confidence to start the match in doubles, with the No. 1 team of Emma Neidig and Chloe Grizzle winning 8-2 over the team of Emily Srouse and Needy Jenkins.

The No. 2 and 3 doubles teams followed suit by winning by the identical scores of 8-1 in their matches. At No. 2 doubles, the team of Abigail Pannell and Alyssa Fitzgerald won 8-1 over Lillian Hall and Kaitlyn Burns. Meanwhile, at No. 3 doubles, the team of Kate Schneringer and Lilli Hendrix defeated the team of Joselyn Baker and Sawyer Carpenter 8-1.

Boonville also dominated in singles, with Neidig winning 8-0 over Sprouse at the No. 1 position. At No. 2 singles, Pannell defeated Jenkins by the same score of 8-0. At No. 3 singles, Schneringer won 8-2 over Hall. At No. 4 singles, Hendrix beat Burns 8-0. At No. 5 singles, Fitzgerald won 8-2 over Baker. Meanwhile, at No. 6 singles, Grizzle upended Carpenter 8-1.

Lady Pirates drop season opener against Mexico, 9-0

The Boonville Lady Pirates tennis team had a rough start to the 2021 season Monday night in the season opener against the Mexico Bulldogs.

While dropping all nine matches in a 9-0 loss to Mexico, Boonville head coach Melissa Harvey said the team’s loss was more due to lack of mental toughness.

“This is something we desperately need to work on as a team,” Harvey said. “Our confidence is lacking and it is something that I want to take care of first thing this season. When the ladies struggled tonight, they really got into a mindset that wasn’t healthy for their play. We are better players than what was exhibited on the courts tonight. Hopefully the first game jitters are out of the way and we can move on with a tougher approach. Neidig had a tough start to her match, falling 0-3, but then gained a lead of 6-5. Unfortunately, she was unable to keep that lead due to a backhand struggle and a mental game against herself. Pannell's weakness tonight was her inability to keep her form from breaking. She was able to recognize this but could not make the necessary corrections during the match play.”

Schneringer’s singles play was much better than her doubles play, but she fell back into old habits and did not have great success with her unfinished strokes. Hendrix has been working a great deal over the summer and her growth really showed tonight. She didn’t bring home a win but learned a lot about what we need to continue to work on. Her personal goal is to build her self-confidence. Fitzgerald was very nervous about her first ever varsity match and this really hindered her play. She has several aspects to focus on for the coming matches ahead. Grizzle stepped up into the varsity six spot tonight due to a quarantined player and unfortunately was unable to finish her match due to the rain. She ended her match with a 2-5 score but as the match progressed she seemed to find her rhythm so it could have potentially gone the other way if she were able to finish. Overall, the doubles play tonight was less than ideal. We definitely need to work on taking initiative to put points away at the net.”

Although the heat played a factor for both teams, it didn’t help that Boonville trailed Mexico 3-0 after doubles. At No. 1 doubles, the team of Emma Neidig and Alyssa Fitzgerald fell to the team of Kennemore and Yager 8-1. At No. 2 doubles, the team of Abbigail Pannell and Lilli Hendrix lost to the team of Gooch and Whelan 8-2. Meanwhile, at No. 3 doubles, the team of Kate Schneringer and Chloe Grizzle dropped a 8-1 decision against the team of Ramirez-Lopez and Jarquin-Garcia 8-1.

Of course, it didn’t get much better in singles as Mexico recorded wins in all six matches. At No. 1 singles, Neidig fell to Kennemore 10-8. At No. 2 singles, Pannell lost to Gooch 8-1. At No. 3 singles, Schneringer dropped a 8-0 decision against Yager. At No. 4 singles, Hendrix finished on the losing end against Ramirez-Lopez 8-2. At No. 5 singles, Fitzgerald lost to Jarquin-Garcia 8-0. Meanwhile, at No. 6 singles, Grizzle fell to Whelan 5-2.