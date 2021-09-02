Boonville wins season, conference opener against Southern Boone in three sets

After breezing last week in the jamboree at Centralia, Boonville Lady Pirates volleyball coach Dina Herzog didn’t know what to expect Tuesday night in the season opener against Southern Boone.

As it turned out, Herzog may have been a little surprise herself after the Lady Pirates defeated the Eagles in three sets 25-8, 25-14 and 25-10.

“This was a great conference win,” Herzog said. “We served very well, and I thought our serve receive allowed us to get into the flow and run the offense. A few mistakes were made, but we had kids trying new positions and they accepted the challenge.”

Sophomore Kylee Turner led the Lady Pirates with 24 assists along with 17 service points with five aces. Nora Morris finished the match with 16 service points with eight aces along with eight kills and two digs. Addi Brownfield added nine kills and one dig, while Madison Smith had six kills, four service points and two blocks, Addy Nichols with eight service points with one ace, one kill and one dig, Lillian Rohrbach with four service points with one ace, and Genae Hodge with one kill.

In the JV match, Boonville defeated Southern Boone 25-20 and 25-21.

Boonville JV coach Joedi Herzog said the girls did a great job beating Southern Boone in two straight sets. “The girls came together and pulled off the win,” Herzog said. “We had people out of positions due to injuries so I could not ask for a better result. Haylee Hampton did an amazing job passing, leading the team with nine digs. She also was the leader with 13 earned points on serve receive-3 of which were aces. Claire Witting did an amazing job stepping up and leading the team with eight assists. This is a new position for Claire and I’m really excited to see her step up. Kenley Fox also had a good night at the net with seven attacks, followed by Ava Esser with four. I’m super excited about this season and after seeing the girls play together last night, I know we’re only going to improve.”\

Haylee Hampton was the team leader for the Lady Pirates JV team with 13 service points with three aces along with nine digs. Claire Witting finished the match with eight assists, five service points, two kills and two digs, while Cassidy Bishop added four service points with one ace, four digs and four assists, Kenley Fox with seven kills and three service points, Ava Esser with four kills, two blocks, one service point and one assist, Ashlen Holman with four service points, two digs and one assist, and Twelva Mason with three kills and three blocks.

In the freshmen match, Boonville finished 1-1 against Southern Boone while dropping the first set 22-25 and winning the second 25-17.

Boonville freshmen coach Brittney Lowe said the girls played great together for this being their first game. “We have one player out on quarantine, but these girls still played hard, served well and had a positive attitude,” Lowe said. “I am proud of these girls and excited to see them continue to improve.”

Reagan Wilson and Kailee Austin both had good games to lead the Lady Pirates freshmen team. Wilson finished with six service points with one ace and four assists, while Austin had six service points with two aces along with two assists and one dig. Kaila Dillender finished the match with five service points with two aces, two digs and one kill, while Shaniah Payne had five service points with four aces, Mariah Payne with four kills, one service point and one dig, Elly Rapp with two kills and one service point, Riley Wilson with three kills, and Randi Cottrell with one dig.