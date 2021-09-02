Boonville Pirates JV drops home opener against Pleasant Hill, 22-6

The Boonville Pirates JV football team fell in the season opener Monday night at home against the Pleasant Hill Roosters 22-6.

While dropping to 0-1 on the season, Boonville JV coach Ryan Brimer said Pleasant Hill had a lot of upper classmen. “I thought our defense really stepped up as the game went on,” Brimer said. “Conner Baysinger is one of our few upper classmen and it shows on the field. He is a leader to this young group and his energy is infectious.”

Boonville went to a two quarterback platoon on offense, with freshman Evan Bishop completing 9 of 16 passes for 73 yards. Tyson White, meanwhile, completed 2 of 5 passes for 28 yards and one touchdown.

Eli Stock led all rushers in the game for Boonville with 14 carries for 41 yards. Bishop and White each had yards on two and one carry, respectively.

As for receiving yards, Ross Brackman had three catches for 52 yards and one touchdown. Cooper Pfeiffer finished the game with three catches for 30 yards, while Blake Griffin added three catches for 9 yards, Will Stock one catch for 6 yards, and Rhad Leathers one catch for 4 yards.

Conner Baysinger was the team leader in tackles for Boonville with five solo stops and four assisted tackles for a total of nine. He also had one tackle for loss. Blake Griffin finished with seven tackles, followed by Trent Maxwell with six tackles and one tackle for loss, Maddox Douglas with five tackles and one tackle for loss, Ethan Watson and Hayden Mendez each with four tackles, Ross Brackman and Rhad Leathers each with three tackles and one tackle for a loss, Will Stock, Rylee West and Langston Hall with three tackles each, Levi Martin, Isaiah Escamilla and Chase Amos with two tackles apiece, Drake Cottrell with one tackle and one tackle for loss, Tyson White with one tackle and one half tackle for loss, and Jamal Franklin and Cooper Pfeiffer each with one tackle.

Cottrell also had one sack while White and Douglas were each credited with one half sack. Brackman, meanwhile, finished the game with one interception.

The Boonville Pirates JV football team will travel to Hallsville on Tuesday, Sept. 7. Kick off for the game is 6 p.m.