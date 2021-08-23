Lady Pirates seeded No. 2 in Lead Off Classic

The Boonville Lady Pirates softball team found out who they will play in the opening round of the annual Lady Pirate Lead Off Classic this coming Saturday at Bill Simmons field at Rolling Hills park.

After tallying the votes, the Lady Pirates picked up the No. 2 seed behind the Kirksville Tigers. Wright City was seeded third in the tournament, followed by Fayette, Eugene, Sedalia Smith-Cotton, Moberly and New Franklin.

Boonville will open up against Moberly at 9 a.m. at Bill Simmons field, while Fayette plays Eugene at 9 a.m. at the high school field. Meanwhile, at 10:30, Wright City will battle Smith-Cotton at Rolling Hills while Kirksville faces New Franklin at the high school field.

The two losers in the opening round will play in the consolation semifinals at 12 noon at both Rolling Hills and the high school, while the winners will play at 1:30 p.m. at both sites. The seventh and third place games will take place at 3 p.m., with the consolation finals and championship games at 5.

The following is the schedule for the Lady Pirate Lead Off Classic:

Rolling Hills park

Boonville vs. Moberly, 9 a.m.

Wright City vs. Smith-Cotton, 10:30 a.m.

Losers bracket game, 12 noon

Winners bracket game, 1:30 p.m.

Third place game, 3 p.m.

Championship game, 5 p.m.

High School field

Fayette vs. Eugene, 9 a.m.

Kirksville vs. New Franklin, 10:30 a.m.

Losers bracket game, 12 noon

Winners bracket game, 1:30 p.m.

Seventh place game, 3 p.m.

Fifth place game, 5 p.m.