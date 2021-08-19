Pilot Grove looks to pick up where they left off after successful spring season

The Pilot Grove Tigers baseball team had the kind of season that players, coaches and fans can only dream about during the spring season while finishing 18-7 overall and advancing to the sectional round of the state playoffs.

Although a majority of those players have graduated from the team, the Tigers still return four starters and 11 letterwinners for the fall season under second-year coach Joe Vossler.

With the conference season now moved to the spring season, Vossler said the Tigers will use the fall to evaluate and use the opportunity to see the newcomers and younger players.

But don’t for a minute think that Pilot Grove’s 11 game schedule this season is just for fun. The Tigers want to win every game to give them momentum going into the spring season. Vossler said the key to the season, especially with five new starters, is being ready to compete every game they have. “Our returning starters are really strong and battle tested,” Vossler said. “Right now, our goal is to win our first game on August 27 against Otterville. Another goal is to win 10 games in a 15 game fall season, along with a winner’s bracket trophy in the Eugene Tournament.”

For that to happen, Vossler and the Tigers know they will have to get the newcomers accustomed to playing at the varsity level night in and night out. He said he doesn’t see it as a weakness but rather an opportunity for individual growth to help determine team success. “Our sophomores and newcomers will be filling some big shoes, but the fall will be a great time for them to figure things out,” Vossler said.

One area the Tigers will have plenty of experience for the fall season is on the mound. Of the 15 players suited out for the 2021 season, Vossler listed at least six players that could see time on the mound for Pilot Grove. And that’s not even counting sophomore Levi Jeffries, who will take a break from the mound to rest his arm.

Right now, Vossler has Bo Vinson and Dade Christy listed as the No. 1 and 2 pitchers for the Tigers. After that, he said Boonville transfer Connor Rhorer will be right in the mix. Vinson finished 5-1 in the spring with 36 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings for an ERA of 2.51. Christy finished 4-2 with 39 strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings for an even better ERA of 1.98. Jeffries, meanwhile, finished 3-0 with 33 strikeouts in 27 innings for an Era of 1.81.

Vossler also has high hopes at catcher with Rhorer, who played a little bit of everywhere in the spring for Boonville from catcher, third and first base. Rhorer also came off the bench in a designated hitter role for the Pirates.

As for the infield, Vossler said Jeffries and junior Hank Zeller could see some playing time at first base along with Tate Rentel. Sophomore Hayden Sleeper-who was the 10th man last spring-will get the starting nod at second. Vossler said if somebody was out with sickness or whatever, Sleeper filled the spot. “Whether it was right field, second base or third base, Hayden was the guy we used to mingle in there,” Vossler said.

On the left side of the infield, Vinson will be the primary shortstop if Jeffries plays first. However, if Jeffries plays short, Vinson will move over to third base along with Rhorer and Hank Zeller. Vinson returns after finishing second on the team in hitting in the spring behind Bailey Quint. While Quint led the team with a .616 average with 45 hits in 73 at bats with 31 singles, nine doubles, two triples, three home runs and 23 RBIs, Vinson finished the season with a .393 average with 33 hits in 84 at bats with 25 singles, six doubles, one triple, one home run and 29 RBIs. Jeffries, meanwhile, hit .287 with 16 hits in 60 at bats.

“I think the infield is going to be pretty solid,” Vossler said. “We have a lot of moving pieces, so we’ll use the fall to find out where everybody plays to get us ready for the spring season.”

As for the outfield, Vossler will look to Dade Christy in senior, Tate Rentel at the corner outfield spot in left and either Waylan Christy or Alec Schupp in right. “Dade is our gold glove in center,” Vossler said. “Not a lot gets by him and with his speed, he covers a lot of ground. We’re definitely getting ourselves ready for where we want to be in the spring. I’m going to like our chances in every game. I don’t think there’s going to be many games that we walk into thinking that we don’t have a chance to win. We're going to be competitive in every game. We’ll get some things ironed out that when we do go to play the bigger schools, the non fall, baseball schools, we're ready to pick up where we left off in the spring season.”

“Bo and Dade will definitely be the leaders on the team, statistically and mentally. Jeffries and Zeller each had successful seasons last year, but may have to fulfill different roles this fall, as will Tate Rentel. Again, Rhorer is a newcomer but appears to be capable of filling a big need for us behind the plate. Sleeper was a great utility player for us last year, but he and fellow sophomore Alec Schupp and Waylan Christy will need to get real comfortable, real quick, in order for us to continue our success from last spring.”