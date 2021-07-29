Pilot Grove, Prairie Home end season on winning note in JBR

Pilot Grove and Prairie Home did what they had to do to closeout the regular season in Junior Babe Ruth Monday and Tuesday at Twillman field in Harley park.

With the league champion already decided between KWRT and New Franklin, who both finished the season at 14-1, Pilot Grove and Prairie Home both had a chance to improve on their standing in league play.

As it turned out, Pilot Grove wound up winning a nailbiter on Monday against BTC Bank 3-2 while Prairie Home upended BTC Bank in a close game on Tuesday 7-4.

Pilot Grove closed out the season in third place in JBR at 12-4, followed by Central Realty at 7-8, Imhoff’s Appliances at 6-9, Prairie Home 4-8, Glasgow 3-11, BTC Bank 4-12 and Fayette 2-12.

As for the game Monday night, BTC Bank had the right idea while jumping out to a 1-0 lead after the first inning. Unfortunately for BTC Bank, they had nothing to show for the next five innings until putting up one in the seventh. As for Pilot Grove, they scored all three runs in two innings while plating two in the top half of the third and one again in the fourth.

Connor Rhorer picked up the win on the mound for Pilot Grove, while Drew Rhorer took the loss for BTC Bank. Rhorer pitched the first-three innings and gave up just one run on three hits and two walks while striking out four batters. Tate Rentel then came in and pitched four innings in relief and allowed one run on three walks while striking out three batters.

For BTC Bank, Drew Rhorer pitched 6 1/3 innings and issued three runs on three hits and five walks while striking out 10 batters. Lucas Schuster then came in and pitched 2/3 inning in relief and surrendered one walk.

Waylen Christy led the hitting attack in the game for Pilot Grove with two singles and one RBI. Levi Jeffries had the only other hit, being a single.

For BTC Bank, Clayton Schuster and Noah Remlinger each had one single.

In the game on Tuesday, Prairie Home jumped out on top to stay against BTC Bank while plating three runs in the first, two again in the second and one in the third to go up 6-0. Meanwhile, after BTC Bank rallied back with three runs in the bottom half of the third to cut the lead in half, Prairie Home came back and tacked on another run in the fourth to go up 7-3.

BTC Bank added another run in the fifth to make it 7-4 but would get no closer.

Carter Pethan was the winning pitcher in the game for Prairie Home, while Isaac Watring took the loss for BTC Bank. Pethan pitched 2 1/3 innings and gave up two runs on two hits and five walks while striking out two batters. Jackson Pitts then came in and pitched 2/3 inning in relief and allowed one run on one hit and two walks while striking out two batters. Then, to closeout the game, Layne Brandes pitched three innings and issued one run on two hits and three walks while striking out five batters.

For BTC Bank, Watring pitched the first-three innings and surrendered six runs on six hits while striking out one batter. Bentley Turner then came in and pitched three innings in relief and yielded one run on two hits and five walks while striking out five batters.

Prairie Home also out-hit BTC Bank 8-5, with Layne Brandes going 2-for-3 with a single and a double. Landon Case also had two hits, both being singles. Jackson Pitts finished the game with one triple, while Wyatt Case added one single and four RBIs, Layndon Sells with one single and one RBI, and Cooper Brandis with one single.

For BTC Bank, Xavier Flippin went 1-for-3 with one double and two RBIs. Bentley Turner, Drew Rhorer, Eric Kearns and Brad Norbury each had one single, while Luis Green drove in one run.