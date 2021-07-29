Missouri Phenom 17U Basketball Team finishes fifth in Nike Nationals/Peach Jam

The Missouri Phenom 17U Basketball Team couldn’t have written a better script while competing in the Nike Nationals/Peach Jam in North Augusta, South Carolina on July 21-25.

As one of 32 EYBL (Elite Youth Basketball League) in the nation in the 17U division, the Missouri Phenom finished fifth overall by beating New York Exodus 59-55.

The Missouri Phenom entered the tournament seeded 30 out of 32 teams. Mona Brownfield said this was 60 percent based on the Missouri Phenom going 3-3 at the Boo Williams Tournament (Spring EYBL tourney) in Hampton, Virginia in April, and then 40 percent based on how the program did at the EYBL level for the past two years.

The EYBL is sponsored by Nike and is surrounded by college and NBA coaches all week. The championship games, both boys and girls, are even aired on ESPN2.

As for the Missouri Phenom, they were placed in a pool with All Iowa Attack, the No. 3 seeded team, Colorado Premier, and California Sparks.

In the first game, the Missouri Phenom beat Cal Sparks 93-33 and then followed that up with a 51-46 win over the All Iowa Attack. Meanwhile, after upending Colorado 54-50 to reach the platinum bracket for the first time in program history, the Missouri Phenom fell to the California Flames 52-50.

Of course it didn’t take the Missouri Phenom long to get back in the win column, as they defeated the California Storm (Team Turasi) by rallying from 14 down to win by 17, 68-51.

The Missouri Phenom finished the tournament ranked No. 1 in defense-with 46.4 points allowed-and ranked fourth in offense with 63.2 ppg average.

The Missouri Phenom finished the month of July at 15-4, going 4-1 in Des Moines at Battle of the Best. Missouri Phenom also played in the Tournament of Champions in Chicago-also making the platinum bracket. In that tournament, Missouri Phenom lost by two in double overtime to California Stars, who ended up winning the Nike National Tournament.

The Missouri Phenom team is made up of players who have Division I offers with most having already committed. Several players have already committed to Missouri, Oklahoma, Creighton, Western Illinois and Bradley.

Competing on the Missouri Phenom team are: Addi Brownfield, Boonville; Emajin McCallop, Kansas City; Kennedy Townsend, Kansas City; Jordan Jackson, Texas; Saniah Copeland, Kansas City; S’Mya Nichols, Kansas City; Mia Nicastro, St. Louis; Beatrice Culliton, Kansas City; Savannah Campbell, Rolla; and Averi Kroenke, Columbia.

Nick Bradford, who played for the University of Kansas under head coach Roy Williams, is the coach of the Missouri Phenom. Bradford also played professionally in the European League and is currently the coach in Springdale, Arkansas.