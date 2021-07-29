Boonville 11 All-Stars persevere all the way to title game in regionals

The Boonville 11-year-old All-Stars wrote the book on perseverance.

After dropping their first two games in the Cal Ripken Midwest Plains Regional Tournament July 16-20 in Boonville, the 11 All-Stars made it all the way back to the championship game before losing to Mineral Area in a tight game 7-3.

The Boonville 11 All-Stars wound up finishing 3-3 in the tournament but were 3-1 after an 0-2 start.

Of course it didn’t look good early on against Bismarck, North Dakota, as the Boonville 11 All-Stars fell 12-8. Then, to make matters worse in the second game on Saturday, Boonville lost to a good Waite Park, Minnesota team 13-1. Meanwhile, after winning their only game on Sunday against East Central, Colorado 9-6, the Boonville 11 All-Stars came back with two more wins on Monday against Grand Forks, North Dakota and Bismarck, North Dakota by the scores of 6-3 and 9-1, respectively.

The win over Bismarck put the Boonville 11 All-Stars in the title game, where they would lead Mineral Area 3-0 after the first inning. However, it was pretty much all Mineral Area after that with seven unanswered runs over the next-four innings for the victory.

As for the opening game on Saturday against Bismarck, the Boonville 11 All-Stars again jumped out on top with three runs in the first inning but then had to rally from a 5-3 deficit after three to tie the game in the top half of the fourth. Boonville closed the gap to 10-8 in the top half of the fifth only to have Bismarck tack on two more runs in the bottom half of the inning for the win.

Payton Wayment picked up the win on the mound for Bismarck, while Ledgyr Conrow took the loss for Boonville. Wayment pitched the first-three innings and struck out five batters while giving up four runs on four hits and two walks. Conrow, meanwhile, pitched the first-two innings for Boonville and allowed five runs on two hits and two walks while striking out four.

Boonville used a total of five pitchers in the game against Bismarck.

Bismarck also out-hit Boonville 8-6, with Gavin Peterson going 4-for-4 with two RBIs.

For Boonville, Brenden Perry doubled and drove in one run. Isiah Kennedy also doubled in the game, while Landon Conz, Bryce Newham and Jaxson Stonecipher added one single and one RBI each. Brennan Alberts also singled, while Ean Wessing and Layne Rapp had one RBI each.

In the second game, Waite Park led Boonville from start to finish while putting up 10 runs in the first-three innings. The Boonville 11 All-Stars, meanwhile, scored their only run of the ball game in the bottom half of the third. However, it was to no avail, as Waite Park came back and tacked on three more in the fourth to win by the run rule.

Isaac Palmer was the winning pitcher in the game for Waite Park, while Brenden Perry took the loss for Boonville. Palmer pitched all four innings and gave up one run on three hits and one walk while striking out two. Perry, meanwhile, pitched just one inning and issued seven runs on two hits and eight walks while striking out two batters.

Waite Park also finished the game with seven hits, with Reece Kalla going 2-for-3 with a single, double and one RBI. Lennon Hausman-Chotto also had two hits, while Jake Murphy and Jonah McLean doubled.

For Boonville, which had three hits in the game, Karson Elbert doubled and drove in one run while Bryce Newham and Layne Rapp added one single each.

Of course the next-three games would be more to Boonville’s liking as the 11 All-Stars trailed only once and that was a 1-0 deficit after one against East Central on Sunday.

But even that was short-lived as Boonville rallied back with nine unanswered runs over the next-four innings to go up 9-1. Then, in the sixth, East Central tacked on five more runs to make it a three run ball game.

Ean Wessing picked up the win for Boonville, while Connor Maranville took the loss for East Central. Wessing pitched the first-five innings and struck out eight batters while giving up two runs on two hits and one walk. Maranville, meanwhile, pitched three innings and allowed seven runs on three hits and seven walks.

The Boonville 11 All-Stars also out-hit East Central 6-4, with Bryce Newham going 3-for-3 with three singles. Jaxson Stonecipher had one single and two RBIs, while Karson Elbert and Landon Conz added one single each. Ledgyr Conrow drove in two runs, while Wessing, Layne Rapp and Isaiah Kennedy had one RBI each.

Grady Lengel, Maxson Smiley, Trevor Moore and Ethan Kissam each had one single for East Central.

With possibly two games on Monday, the Boonville 11 All-Stars picked up where they left off on Sunday by beating Grand Forks 6-3.

Although Boonville never trailed in the game, the 11 All-Stars didn’t score its first run until the fourth inning. After three scoreless innings by both teams, Boonville came back and plated two runs in the top half of the fourth and then sent one run across in the fifth and three again in the sixth to make it 6-0. However, in the bottom half of the sixth, Grand Forks rallied back with three runs to cut the lead in half.

Karson Elbert picked up the win for Boonville, while Brody Lucier took the loss for Grand Forks. Elbert pitched the first-five innings and struck out seven batters while giving up two hits and three walks. Ledgyr Conrow then came in and pitched one inning in relief and issued three runs on three hits and one walk while striking out one batter.

For Grand Forks, Lucier pitched four innings and surrendered two runs on five hits and one walk.

Boonville also finished the game with six hits, with Bryce Newham and Josh Solomon each going 1-for-3 with one single and one RBI. Elbert, Conz, Perry and Rapp each had one single, while Ean Wessing drove in one run.

For Grand Forks, Brody Leddige had the only extra base hit with a double.

The Boonville 11 All-Stars also showed no mercy in the next game against Bismarck.

Although Bismarck had already beating Boonville earlier in the tournament, the 11 All-Stars left little doubt this time while reeling off nine straight runs after 5 1/2 innings. Bismarck finally got on the board with one run in the bottom half of the sixth but it was too little too late.

Brennan Alberts picked up the complete-game victory for Boonville, while Easton Monson took the loss for Bismarck. In six innings, Alberts gave up just one run on three hits and one walk while striking out three batters. Monson, meanwhile, pitched the first-five innings for Bismarck and allowed five runs on seven hits while striking out two batters.

Boonville also out-hit Bismarck 10-3, with Bryce Newham going 3-for-3 with two singles, a home run and three RBIs. Conz also had three hits and drove in two runs, while Elbert added two singles, Stonecipher with one single and two RBIs, and Perry with one single and one RBI.

For Bismarck, Emmett Pehl went 2-for-3 with two singles.

In the championship game, Mineral Area rallied from a 3-0 deficit after one to tie the game at 3-all in the bottom half of the third. Meanwhile, after a scoreless fourth, Mineral Area would tack on four more runs in the fifth to garner the victory.

Brayden Blair was the pitcher of record in the game for Mineral Area, while Ledgyr Conrow took the loss for Boonville. Blair pitched five innings in relief of starter Noah Aubuchon and gave up just two hits. Conrow, meanwhile, pitched the first-four innings for Boonville and gave up seven runs on four hits and six walks while striking out three batters.

Blair also led Mineral Area in hitting with two singles and one RBI.

For Boonville, which out-hit Mineral Area 5-4, Elbert went 2-for-3 with a single and a double. Solomon finished the game with one single and two RBIs, while Newham had one single and one RBI and Alberts with one single.