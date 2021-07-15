Poulsen tosses no-hit shutout, KWRT and New Franklin post wins in JBR

KWRT and New Franklin did what they had to do in Junior Babe Ruth on Wednesday.

While KWRT defeated Prairie Home 12-0 in five innings at Twillman field in Harley park, New Franklin took it even one step further by blanking Imhoff’s Appliances 16-0 in five.

Either way you look at it, KWRT and New Franklin both maintained a stronghold on first place in league play. Although KWRT has played two more games, both teams stand with only one loss on the season. KWRT is currently 13-1 while New Franklin is 11-1.

KWRT still has two games left on the season against BTC Bank on July 19 and Glasgow on July 27. New Franklin, meanwhile, has three games remaining against Fayette on July 20, Glasgow on July 21, and Imhoff’s Appliances on July 22.

In the only other game on Wednesday, Fayette picked up its second win of the season with a forfeit against Central Realty.

As for the KWRT-Prairie Home game, Luke Poulsen had the game of his life on Wednesday with a no-hit shutout in five innings of play.

Of course it didn’t hurt that KWRT scored in every inning against Prairie Home and led 1-0 after one, 2-0 after two, 4-0 after three and 8-0 after four before plating four more runs in the fifth to win by the mercy rule.

Poulsen picked up the win on the mound for KWRT, while Jackson Pitts took the loss for Prairie Home. In five innings, Poulsen struck out nine batters and gave up just one walk. Pitts, meanwhile, pitched 3 2/3 innings in relief and allowed seven runs on three hits and two walks while striking out five batters. Mitchell Herigon then came in and pitched 1 1/3 innings in relief and issued five runs on five hits while striking out three batters.

Caidyn Hazel led the hitting attack in the game for KWRT with a triple, home run and three RBIs. Brayden Viertel finished the game with two doubles, while Josh Barber added two singles and two RBIs, and Kellen Vaca with two singles and one RBI.

Prairie Home had no hits in the game.

New Franklin had about the same outcome in a doubleheader against Imhoff’s Appliances.

Although New Franklin used two pitchers in the game against Imhoff’s Appliances, Jacob Marshall and Tanner Bishop still combined for a one-hit shutout.

New Franklin also led from start to finish against Imhoff’s Appliances while pushing across five runs in the first and 11 again in the second to go up 16-0.

That turned out to be the final score as New Franklin held Imhoff’s Appliances scoreless through five innings of play.

Jacob Marshall was the pitcher of record in the game for New Franklin, while Jacob Wade took the loss for Imhoff’s Appliances. Marshall pitched the first-four innings and gave up one hit and one walk while striking out nine batters. Bishop, meanwhile, pitched one inning in relief and allowed no runs on no hits and no walks.

For Imhoff’s Appliances, Wade pitched 1 1/3 innings and gave up nine runs on four hits and three walks while striking out two batters. Shawn Beach-Reasons then came in and pitched 1/3 inning and allowed seven runs on six hits and three walks. Then, to finish the game, Henry Rohrbach pitched 1 1/3 innings and surrendered three hits and one walk while striking out two batters.

New Franklin also out-hit Imhoff’s Appliances 14-1, with Tanner Bishop going 3-for-3 with three singles and three RBIs.

Connor Wilmsmeyer finished the game with two singles and three RBIs, while Nolan McGowan added two singles and one RBI, Kaden Sanders one single and five RBIs, Lane Hackman, Sawyer Felten and Brandon Phillips each with one single and one RBI, and Jacob Marshall and Rylan Hundley each with one single.

For Imhoff’s Appliances, Henry Rohrbach had the only hit with a double.

The following is a revised schedule for the rest of the season in JBR:

July 19

Imhoff’s Appliances vs. BTC Bank, 6 p.m.; Glasgow vs. Pilot Grove, 8 p.m.; Fayette at Prairie Home, 6 p.m.

July 20

New Franklin vs. Fayette, 6 p.m.; Pilot Grove vs. Central Realty, 8 p.m.

July 21

Prairie Home vs. BTC Bank, 6 p.m.; Fayette vs. Pilot Grove,, 8 p.m.; Glasgow vs. New Franklin, 6 p.m.

July 22

New Franklin vs. Imhoff’s Appliances, 6 p.m.; BTC Bank vs. KWRT, 8 p.m.

July 26

Pilot Grove vs. BTC Bank, 6 p.m.; Glasgow vs. Central Realty, 8 p.m.

July 27

Prairie Home vs. BTC Bank, 6 p.m.; Glasgow vs. KWRT, 8 p.m.

