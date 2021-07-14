Glasgow overpowers Fayette in JBR

Glasgow couldn’t have asked for a better start against Fayette in Junior Babe Ruth action Tuesday night at Twillman field in Harley park.

One night after picking up its first win of the season against Prairie Home, Fayette couldn’t seem to muster any hits-or runs for that matter-in a 17-5 loss.

The second game between BTC Bank and Central Realty was ruled a forfeit. BTC Bank will get the win.

As for the first game, Glasgow wasted little time getting out in front against Fayette while exploding for five runs in the top half of the first. And even though Fayette rallied back with two runs in its half of the first to cut the lead to three, they were no match the rest of the way as Glasgow plated three more runs in the second and six again in the third to make it 14-2.

Fayette would add two more runs in the bottom half of the third and one again in the fourth. However it was too little too late as Glasgow tacked on three more runs in the fifth to win by the mercy rule.

Jackson Strodtman picked up the win on the mound for Glasgow, while Kaleb Friebe took the loss for Fayette. Strodtman pitched five innings and struck out seven batters while giving up five runs on seven hits and five walks. Friebe, meanwhile, pitched 1 1/3 innings and allowed seven runs on seven walks while striking out three batters.

Lane Fuemmeler had two of the team’s three hits in the game for Glasgow with two singles and three RBIs. Kaden Carmack finished the game with one single and four RBIs, while Jackson Strodtman and A.J. Westhues added two RBIs each, and Bronson Foster, Zach Slayer and Deklen Himmelberg each with one RBI.

For Fayette, Payton Oeth went 3-for-3 with two singles, one double and two RBIs. Jayden Shiflett finished the game with two singles, while Austin Kunze and Ethan Bean added one single each, and Kaleb Friebe with one RBI.