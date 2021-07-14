Fayette rallies past Prairie Home for first win in JBR

It was only a matter of time before Fayette picked up its first win of the season in Junior Babe Ruth.

While entering the game winless in eight games, Fayette put it all together at the right time Monday night against Prairie Home for a 7-6 victory.

Meanwhile, in the nightcap, New Franklin scored the go ahead run in the top of the sixth to beat BTC Bank in another close game 6-5.

With KWRT on top in the JBR standings at 12-1, New Franklin closed the gap with its ninth win of the season in 10 games.

KWRT and New Franklin both split games during the season.

As for Fayette, they had to battle all night against Prairie Home while playing to five lead changes in seven innings.

Both teams also stranded a number of runners with Prairie Home leaving 12 on base compared to eight for Fayette. Fayette pitchers also issued 10 walks in the game compared to eight for Prairie Home.

Of course none of that mattered early on as Fayette took a 2-1 lead after one only to have Prairie Home rally back with one run in the second and one again in the third to go up 3-2. Meanwhile, after Fayette plated two more runs in its half of the third, Prairie Home came back and added two in the fourth to make it 5-4. Then, in the fifth inning, Prairie Home tacked on another run to extend the lead to 6-4 only to have Fayette rally back in its half of the inning with a run to tie the game at 6-all. That’s how the game stayed until the seventh inning when Fayette scored the winning run in the bottom half of the inning.

Payton Oeth picked up the win in relief for Fayette, while Layne Brandes took the loss for Prairie Home. Oeth pitched two innings and struck out six batters while walking one. Brandes, meanwhile, pitched 1 2/3 innings in relief for Prairie Home and allowed one run on two walks while striking out five batters.

Mason Sappington started the game for Fayette and pitched four innings with five strikeouts. Kaleb Friebe then came in and pitched one inning in relief and issued one run on four walks with two strikeouts.

For Prairie Home, Landon Case pitched the first four innings and struck out 10 batters while giving up four runs on two hits and four walks. Carter Pethan then came in and pitched 1/3 inning and yielded two runs on two hits and two walks.

Oeth also led the hitting attack in the game for Fayette with a single, double and one RBI. Jayden Shiflett and Kaleb Friebe each had one single, while Sappington drove in two runs.

For Prairie Home, who dropped to 0-5 on the season, Wyatt Case had two singles and two RBIs. Layne Brandes singled and drove in one run, while Carter Pethan, Blane Williams and Layndon Sells added one single each.

The nightcap between New Franklin and BTC Bank was also close with three ties and four lead changes.

After playing to a 2-2 tie after one, BTC Bank came back with one run in the bottom half of the second for its only lead of the ball game to go up 3-2. New Franklin then plated one in third to tie the game and two again in the fifth to go up 5-3. Of course it didn’t take long for BTC Bank to tie the game with two runs in the bottom half of the fifth. Unfortunately for BTC Bank, they never got any closer in the game as New Franklin scored what turned out to be the winning run in the very next inning.

Sawyer Felten was the pitcher of record in the game for New Franklin, while Isaac Watring took the loss for BTC Bank. Felten pitched four innings in relief and gave up two runs on one hit and one walk while striking out three. Watring, meanwhile, surrendered one run on two hits and two walks in 1 1/3 innings with one strikeout.

Lane Hackman started the game for New Franklin and pitched one inning, giving up two runs on four hits. Brandon Phillips then came in and pitched 2/3 inning in relief, followed by 1/3 inning in relief by Kaden Sanders.

For BTC Bank, who dropped to 3-6, Drew Rhorer took the mound to start the game and allowed five runs on four hits and two walks while striking out eight batters.

Tanner Bishop went 2-for-3 in the game for New Franklin with two singles and two RBIs. Connor Wilmsmeyer finished the game with two singles and one RBI, while Rylan Hundley added two singles, and Lane Hackman with one RBI.

For BTC Bank, Lucas Schuster had two singles in the game. Drew Rhorer added one single and one RBI, while Xavier Flippin, Clayton Schuster and Noah Remlinger had one single each.