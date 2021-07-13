Dean Caldwell Memorial Golf Tournament
Chris Bowie
Boonville Daily News
The Third Annual Dean Caldwell Memorial Golf Tournament will be held on Saturday, July 17 at Hail Ridge Golf Course in Boonville.
The 4 Person Scramble will be limited to the first 36 teams. Three flights and three place finishes will make up the tournament, with prizes awarded for numerous contest on various holes. A live auction and raffle will also be held.
Check in for the tournament will begin at 8 a.m., with shotgun start at 9 a.m.
Registration includes 18 holes, cart, meal following the tournament and water. No outside coolers.
Event contact are Fred Harris at 660-537-5005 or Kim Harris at 660-537-4071.
Proceeds from the tournament will benefit the Pirate Ridge Golf Academy.