The Third Annual Dean Caldwell Memorial Golf Tournament will be held on Saturday, July 17 at Hail Ridge Golf Course in Boonville.

The 4 Person Scramble will be limited to the first 36 teams. Three flights and three place finishes will make up the tournament, with prizes awarded for numerous contest on various holes. A live auction and raffle will also be held.

Check in for the tournament will begin at 8 a.m., with shotgun start at 9 a.m.

Registration includes 18 holes, cart, meal following the tournament and water. No outside coolers.

Event contact are Fred Harris at 660-537-5005 or Kim Harris at 660-537-4071.

Proceeds from the tournament will benefit the Pirate Ridge Golf Academy.