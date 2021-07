11-70s Midwest Plains Regional Tournament will begin on Saturday, July 17

Eight teams will make up the 11-70s Midwest Plains Regional Tournament in Boonville, which is set to begin on Saturday, July 17.

Opening ceremonies, however, will take place on Friday, July 16 at the COCOBA ballfield in Harley park, starting at 5:30 p.m.

Pool play will be held at two different sites. Field #1 will be at Harley park while Field #2 will be at the BHS Field.

Teams competing in the Midwest Plains Regional Tournament are: Boonville; Mineral Area Nationals; Centennial, Colorado; East Central Colorado; Waite Park, Minnesota; Bemidji, Minnesota; Grand Forks, North Dakota; and Bismarck, North Dakota.

The schedule for Saturday, July 17 is as follows:

Game 1-Bemidji vs. Centennial, Field #2, 10 a.m.

Game 2-East Central vs. Waite Park, Field #1, 11 a.m.

Game 3-Grand Forks vs. Mineral Area Nationals, Field #2, 12:30 p.m.

Game 4-Boonville vs. Bismark, Field #1, 1:30 p.m.

Game 5-Centennial vs. Grand Forks, Field #2, 3 p.m.

Game 6-Bismarck vs. East Central, Field #1, 4 p.m.

Game 7-Mineral Area Nationals vs. Bemidji, Field #2, 5:30 p.m.

Game 8-Waite Park vs. Boonville, Field #1, 6:30 p.m.

The schedule for Sunday, July 18 is as follows:

Game 9-Mineral Area Nationals vs Centennial, Field #2, 1 p.m.

Game 10-Waite Park vs. Bismarck, Field #1, 2 p.m.

Game 11-Bemidji vs. Grand Forks, Field #2, 3 p.m.

Game 12-East Central vs. Boonville, Field #1, 4 p.m.

Game 13-4th place Cal Division vs. 4th place Ripkin Division, Field #1, 6 p.m.

The schedule for Monday, July 19 s as follows:

Game 14-Ripken 3rd place vs. Cal 2nd place, Field #1, 11 a.m.

Game 15-Cal 3rd place vs. Ripken 2nd place, Field #1, 1 p.m.

Game 16-Winner of Game #14 vs. Ripken 1st place, Field #1, 3 p.m.

Game 17-Winner of Game #15 vs. Cal 1st place, Field #1, 5 p.m.

The schedule for Tuesd, July 20 is as follows:

Game 19-Winner of Game #16 vs. Winner of Game #17, 10 a.m.