KWRT completes week in JBR with three wins to improve to 12-1

KWRT couldn’t have asked for a better week in Junior Babe Ruth.

With three games in three days, KWRT not only finished 3-0 but also took a firm hold on first place in the league at 12-1 overall. New Franklin, meanwhile, improved to 8-1 with its win over Central Realty on Thursday but remains four games back.

Of course the wins didn’t come easy for KWRT. After rallying to beat Pilot Grove 7-6 on Tuesday, KWRT defeated BTC Bank by the same identical score on Wednesday. Meanwhile, in the final game of the week against Prairie Home, KWRT won by a score of 7-0.

In the game Wednesday night against BTC Bank, KWRT trailed 3-1 after three complete innings before rallying back with four in the fourth and two again in the fifth for the win.

Brooks Poulsen picked up the win in relief for KWRT, while Noah Remlinger took the loss for BTC Bank. Edrissa Bah started the game and pitched one inning, giving up three runs on one hit and two walks while striking out two batters. Poulsen then came in and pitched four innings in relief and allowed three runs on two hits and seven walks while striking out two batters.

For BTC Bank, Lucas Schuster pitched 3 1/3 innings and gave up five runs on six walks while striking out four. Remlinger then came in and pitched 2 2/3 innings in relief and issued two runs on one hit and one walk while striking out four batters.

Jamal Franklin had the only hit in the game for KWRT, being a single. Franklin also drove in two runs.

For BTC Bank, who dropped to 3-5 on the season, Lucas Schuster went 2-for-4 with two singles and one RBI. Isaac Watring singled and drove in one run, while Clayton Schuster added one single, and Xavier Flippin and Bradford Norbury each with one RBI.

As for the game Thursday against Prairie Home, KWRT jumped out to stay while pushing across one run in the first, two again in the second, four in the third and one in the fourth.

Josh Barber picked up the win on the mound for KWRT, while Carter Pethan took the loss for Prairie Home. Barber pitched 4 2/3 innings and struck out seven batters while giving up no runs, no hits and no walks. Kailen Vaca then came in and pitched 2 1/3 innings in relief and allowed two hits while striking out three batters.

For Prairie Home, Pethan pitched the first-five innings and surrendered seven runs on six hits and two walks while striking out six batters. Jackson Pitts then came in and pitched one inning in relief and struck out one batter.

KWRT also out-hit Prairie home 6-2, with Luke Poulsen going 2-for-3 with two singles and one RBI. Jamal Franklin finished the game with one single and two RBIs, while Caidyn Hazel, Ethan Watson and Lawson Edwards each had one single.

For Prairie Home, who dropped to 0-4 on the season, Landon Case and Blane Bourgman each had one single.

New Franklin also maintained its hold on second place in JBR while beating Central Realty 17-2 in five innings Thursday night in the nightcap.

Of course the first inning was anything but a blowout as Central Realty led New Franklin 2-1.

However it was pretty much all New Franklin after that with eight runs in the second, six again in the third and two in the fourth to go up 17-2.

Tanner Bishop picked up the win on the mound for New Franklin, while Garrett Hundley took the loss for Central Realty. Bishop pitched the first-three innings and gave up two runs on five hits and three walks while striking out eight batters. Jacob Marshall then came in and pitched two innings in relief and allowed three hits and one walk while striking out four batters.

For Central Realty, who dropped to 5-5, Hundley pitched 1 1/3 innings and allowed nine runs on five hits and five walks while striking out two. Aden Rapp then came in and pitched 1 2/3 innings in relief and gave up six runs on four hits and five walks. Meanwhile, after Seth Thomas pitched one inning and issued two runs on two hits, Jacob Thoma came in and pitched one inning and struck out two batters.

New Franklin also had 11 hits in the game, with Kaden Sanders going 2-for-4 with a single, double and one RBI. Connor Wilmsmeyer finished the game with two singles and four RBIs, while Tanner Bishop added two singles and two RBIs, Nolan McGowan with one single and two RBIs, Jacob Marshall, Lane Hackman, Dalton Ivy and Cade Schlotzhauer each with one single and one RBI, and Sawyer Felten with one RBI.

Pilot Grove also closed out the week on a winning note by beating Imhoff’s Appliances 17-2 in five innings.

Pilot Grove, improving to 6-4 on the season after the win, opened the game with three runs in the top half of the first and then sent one run across in the second and nine again in the third to make it 13-0. Then, after Imhoff’s Appliances scored its only two runs in the bottom half of the fourth, Pilot Grove came back and added four more runs in the fifth to win by the mercy rule.

Hayden Sleeper picked up the win on the mound for Pilot Grove, while Lance Haynes took the loss for Imhoff’s Appliances. Sleeper pitched the first-three innings and struck out five batters while giving up one hit and two walks. Waylan Christy then came in and pitched one inning in relief and allowed two runs on one hit and three walks while striking out two batters. Then, to finish the game, Alec Schupp pitched one inning and surrendered two walks while striking out two batters.

For Imhoff’s Appliances, who dropped to 4-6, Haynes pitched 2/3 inning and gave up three runs on one hit and four walks while striking out one. Chase Chamberlain then came in and pitched two innings in relief and allowed seven runs on three hits and four walks while striking out four batters. Meanwhile, after Tyson White pitched 1 2/3 innings and issued seven runs on four hits and four walks while striking out two batters, Shawn Beach Reasons came in and pitched 2/3 inning and yielded one walk while striking out one batter.

Pilot Grove also out-hit Imhoff’s Appliances 8-2, with Waylan Christy going 3-for-3 with three singles and two RBIs. Hayden Sleeper finished the game with two singles and two RBIs, while Hank Zeller added one double, Tate Rentel and Jefferson Day each with one single and two RBIs, and Bradyn Fahrendorf with one RBI.

For Imhoff’s Appliances, Haynes went 1-for-3 with one double and one RBI. Tyson White had one single, while Ziaha Evans added one RBI.