Boonville 9s go 1-4 at state tourney

The Boonville 9-year-old All-Stars had a learning experience over the weekend while competing in the state tournament at Carthage.

While going 1-3 in pool play, the Boonville 9 All-Stars were eliminated by the same team they opened up the tournament against on Thursday.

The Boonville 9 All-Stars lost to Sikeston in both games 23-0 and 21-6.

In other games, Boonville 9s fell to Carthage 21-2 and SEMO 21-6 before closing out pool play with a 13-0 win over MABA Nationals.

In the opening game against Sikeston on Thursday, the Boonville 9s struggled offensively while failing to score a run or get a hit in three innings.

Kody Fenical took the loss for Boonville.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the Boonville 9s trailed Carthage 16-0 after one, 18-1 after two and 21-2 after three.

Grayson Tate took the loss for Boonville.

Brad Bishop had two doubles in the game for Boonville, while Tate finished the game with one single.

The Boonville 9s also took it on the chin against SEMO later that afternoon on Friday by trailing 7-4 after one, 19-4 after two and 21-6 after three.

Bradley Bishop took the loss for Boonville.

Zach Felten led the hitting attack in the game for Boonville with two singles, while Braxton Meyers, Chase Vandelicht and Bradley Bishop added one single each.

In the final game of pool play on Saturday, the Boonville 9 All-Stars picked up their first win by leading MABA Nationals from start to finish.

Kody Fenical was the winning pitcher in the game for Boonville with nine strikeouts.

Zach Felten led the hitting attack with a single and a home run, while Kody Fenical added a single, double and scored three times. Grayson Tate tripled in the game, while T.J. Ash and Braxton Meyers added one single each.

In the first game in bracket play, the Boonville 9 All-Stars again got off to a rough start while trailing Sikeston 13-4 after one and 18-5 after two. Meanwhile, in the third inning, Sikeston outscored Boonville 3-1.

Grayson Tate took the loss on the mound for Boonville.

Braxton Meyers led the hitting attack in the game with a single and a triple. Alexander Eichelberger finished the game with one double, while Kody Fenical, Brad Bishop and Chase Vandelicht each had one single.

Teams competing in the 9-year-old state tournament were SEMO North, Sikeston, Carthage, Boonville and MABA Nationals.

Note: The Boonville 11 All-Stars will compete in the Midwest Plains Regional Tournament July 16-20 in Boonville.

States making up the tournament are Missouri, Minnesota, Colorado, Nebraska, Kansas, and North Dakota.

Opening ceremonies will begin on Friday, July 16 at 5:30 p.m.