Boonville 12 All-Stars go 0-4 in state tourney

The Boonville 12-year-old All-Stars finished 0-4 in the Cal Ripken State Tournament at Scott City.

While playing two games on Thursday and two again on Friday, the Boonville 12 All-Stars fell in the opening game against Central Ozark White by a score of 12-1 in four innings. Meanwhile, on Friday, the Boonville 12 All-Stars lost to Scott County 11-0 in four innings and SEMO North American 10-5. Then, in the final game in pool play, the Boonville 12s fell to Mineral Area American 9-2.

In the game against Central Ozark White, the Boonville 12s actually led after one inning by a score of 1-0 but then surrendered four runs in each of the second, third and fourth innings of play.

A.J. Massa took the loss on the mound for Boonville by giving up four runs on one hit and three walks in 1 1/3 innings. Massa also struck out two batters. Weston Rentel then came in and pitched 1 2/3 innings and allowed four runs on five hits and three walks while striking out one batter. Then, to finish the game, Sammy Hage pitched one inning and issued four runs on three hits with two strikeouts.

Central Ozark White also out-hit Boonville 9-0. Sammy Hage drove in Boonville’s only run of the game.

Alex Ewings was the player of the game for Boonville.

In the second game, Scott County led the Boonville 12s from start to finish by pushing across five runs in the first, four again in the second and two in the fourth.

Sammy Hage suffered the loss on the mound for Boonville by giving up six runs on four hits and four walks while striking out one batter in one inning. Jackson Shelton then came in and pitched 2 2/3 innings and yielded five runs on four hits while striking out three batters.

Hage had the only hit in the game for Boonville, being a double.

Reece Townlain was the player of the game for Boonville.

In the third game against SEMO North American, the Boonville 12s opened the contest with three runs in the top half of the first. However, it was pretty much all SEMO North American after that with three runs in the bottom half of the first, one again in the second and six in the fourth to go up 10-3. Then, in the sixth, Boonville plated two more runs to complete the scoring.

Hayden Sandbothe took the loss on the mound for Boonville by giving up seven runs on four hits and four walks while striking out seven batters in 3 2/3 innings. Gabe Romero-Shelton then came in and pitched 1 1/3 innings and allowed three runs on two hits and two walks while striking out two batters.

Dylan Clark had the only extra base hit in the game for Boonville with a double and one RBI. Alex Ewings and Sammy Hage each had one hit.

Reece Townlain was the player of the game for Boonville.

In the final game against Mineral Area American, the Boonville 12s led 2-1 after three complete innings but then surrendered four runs in the fourth and two runs in each of the fifth and sixth innings of play to suffer the loss.

A.J. Massa took the loss on the mound for Boonville by giving up five runs on four hits and four walks while striking out seven batters in four innings. Dylan Clark then came in and pitched two innings in relief and allowed four runs on four hits and one walk while striking out two batters.

Gabe Romero-Shelton homered and drove in two runs to lead all hitters in the game for Boonville. Sammy Hage finished the game with one single.

Gabe Romero-Shelton was the player of the game for Boonville.