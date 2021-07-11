Boonville 10 All-Stars fall just short at state tourney

The Boonville 10-year-old All-Stars did everything they could Saturday in the championship in the Cal Ripken State Tournament in Boonville.

Up until the championship game, the Boonville 10 All-Stars were undefeated after pool play at 4-0. Meanwhile, as the No. 2 seed in bracket play, the Boonville 10s upended a good MABA Outlaws team 14-4 to move on to the championship game against Central Ozarks.

And while the Boonville 10s fell to Central Ozarks 9-8 with the go ahead run crossing the plate in the bottom half of the sixth, it’s safe to say that two teams were worthy of moving on to the Midwest Plains Regional Tournament.

As it turned out, Central Ozarks finished the tournament at 6-0 while Boonville 10s suffered their only loss to the champion to sport a record of 5-1.

Of course the Boonville 10s left little doubt on opening day while beating MABA American 19-0 in three innings and Dexter 14-4 in four. Then, on Friday, Boonville 10s again went 2-0 by defeating Carthage 11-7 and Scott County 22-0 in three innings. Meanwhile, on Saturday, the Boonville 10 All-Stars picked up where they left off from the previous two days by upending MABA Outlaws 14-4 before losing to Central Ozarks in the final inning 9-8.

In the championship game, which was back and forth, Central Ozarks jumped out on top with two runs in the bottom half of the first only to have Boonville rally back with three runs in the top half of the second to go up 3-2. From there it was like watching two teams trade runs the rest of the way with Central Ozarks plating three runs in the bottom half of the second to lead 5-3 only to have Boonville come back with four in the third to make it 7-5.

The Boonville 10s would add another run in the fifth to extend the lead to 8-5. However, after rallying with two runs in the bottom half of the fifth to cut the lead to one at 8-7, Central Ozarks put on its rally caps again in the sixth by scoring two runs for the victory.

Keaton Barton picked up the win in relief for Central Ozarks, while Kade Watring took the loss for Boonville 10s. Barton pitched 1 2/3 innings and gave up just two hits while walking one batter. Watring, meanwhile, pitched 1 1/3 innings and allowed two runs on two hits and two walks while striking out four batters.

Central Ozarks also out-hit Boonville 11-9, with Keaton Barton going 4-for-4 with three singles, a home run and three RBIs. Ethan Johnson finished the game with a triple, home run and three RBIs, while Ryan Montgomery added a single, triple and one RBI, Jonah Gipson with two singles, and Atticus Miller with one single.

For Boonville, Keylen Roper went 2-for-4 with two singles and one RBI. Thomas Schuster finished the game with one triple and three RBIs, while Jonah Bishop added one triple and one RBI, Tallin Kempf with one single and two RBIs, Tyson Martin with one single and one RBI, and Easton Gerding, Quincy Hobbs and Kade Watring each with one single.

In other games, the Boonville 10 All-Stars got off to a fast start in the opener on Thursday against MABA American while putting up six in the first, nine again in the second and four in the third to win by the mercy rule.

Thomas Schuster was the winning pitcher in the game for Boonville, while Aiden Jaco took the loss for MABA American. Schuster pitched just one inning and struck out one batter. Tallin Kempf then came in and pitched one inning and recorded one strikeout. Then, to finish the game, Keylen Roper pitched one inning and struck out two batters.

For MABA American, Jacob pitched 1/3 inning and gave up five runs on one hit and two walks while striking out one batter.

Boonville also had 12 hits in the game, with Waylon Monteer going 2-for-4 with a single, triple and one RBI. Tallin Kempf and Thomas Schuster each had two singles and two RBIs, while Keylen Roper added two singles, Quincy Hobbs one triple and one RBI, Kyran Turner and Tyson Martin each with one double and one RBI, Kade Watring with one single, and Corbin Jackson with one RBI.

MABA American finished the game with no hits.

Boonville 10s also held nothing back in the final game after opening ceremonies later that evening against Dexter.

While scoring at least one run in every inning, the Boonville 10s led Dexter 3-0 after one, 4-2 after two and 5-3 after three. Meanwhile, after Dexter cut the lead to one (5-4) in the top half of the fourth, the Boonville 10s came back and broke the game wide open in the bottom half of the inning with nine runs to win by the run rule.

Thomas Schuster picked up the win on the mound for Boonville, while Waylon Gregory took the loss for Dexter. Schuster pitched the first-three innings and gave up three runs on two hits and two walks while striking out three batters. Tallin Kempf then came in and pitched one inning in relief and allowed one run while striking out two batters.

For Dexter, Gregory pitched the first-three innings and issued five runs on six hits and three walks while striking out three batters.

Quincy Hobbs led the hitting attack in the game for Boonville with two triples and two RBIs. Keylen Roper finished the game with a single, double and one RBI, while Waylon Monteer and Kade Watring added one double and two RBIs each, Kyran Turner, Thomas Schuster, Tyson Martin and Sawyer Asbury each with one double and one RBI, Easton Gerding with one single and one RBI, Jonah Bishop and Bryton Scott with one single apiece, and Tallin Kempf with one RBI.

For Dexter, Brayden Rawlings and Waylon Gregory each had one single while Jackson Jarrell and Hunter Spain drove in one run each.

On Friday, the Boonville 10 All-Stars had their hands full against a good Carthage team while trailing 2-1 after 2 1/2 innings.

And while the Boonville 10s later came back with two runs in the third and four again in the fourth to go up 7-2, they would watch Carthage mount a come back in its half of the fifth with five runs to tie the game at 7-all.

Carthage never got any closer to taking the lead in the ball game as Boonville stormed back with four runs in the bottom half of the fifth to extend the lead to 11-7.

That would be the final score as Carthage failed to score in its half of the sixth to suffer the loss.

Easton Gerding picked up the win in relief for Boonville, while Anthony Evans took the loss for Carthage. Gerding pitched 1 2/3 innings and gave up one walk while striking out three batters. Kade Watring started the game for Boonville and struck out five batters in two innings. Waylon Monteer then came in and pitched 2 1/3 innings in relief and allowed three runs on two hits and two walks. Meanwhile, before Gerding took the mound, Quincy Hobbs pitched part of the fifth and issued two runs on one walk.

For Carthage, Evans pitched 1 1/3 innings and gave up four runs on five hits and one walk while striking out one batter.

Boonville also had 10 hits in the game, with Kyran Turner going 3-for-3 with one single, two triples and two RBIs. Easton Gerding finished the game with two doubles and one RBI, while Bryton Scott added a single, double and two RBIs, Thomas Schuster with one double, Jonah Bishop with one single and one RBI, Tallin Kempf with one single, Keylen Roper with two RBIs, and Waylon Monteer with one RBI.

For Carthage, Andy Rogers went 2-for-3 with a single, double and two RBIs. Jason Moffett finished the game with one single and one RBI, while Daniel Joki added one single, and Anthony Evans, Thayne Oxford and Brady Howard each with one RBI.

In the final game on Friday, the Boonville 10 All-Stars led Scott County from start to finish while exploding for 15 runs in the second and seven in the third to win by the mercy rule.

Tyson Martin was credited with the win on the mound for Boonville, while Brayden Still took the loss for Scott County. Martin pitched the first-two innings and struck out five batters while giving up two hits. Jonah Bishop then came in and pitched 2/3 inning and allowed one hit while striking out two batters.

For Scott County, Still pitched 1 2/3 innings and gave up eight runs on three hits and six walks while striking out one batter.

Collecting hits in the game for Boonville were Waylon Monteer and Tallin Kempf each with a single, double and three RBIs, Keylen Roper with a single, double and one RBI, Tyson Martin with two singles, Thomas Schuster with two singles and one RBI, Kyran Turner with one triple and two RBIs, Quincy Hobbs with one double and two RBIs, Easton Gerding with one single and one RBI, Bryton Scott and Corbin Jackson each with one single, Sawyer Asbury with two RBIs, and Kade Watring with one RBI.

For Scott County, Colton Brashear had two singles while Eli Holman had one single.

In the first game of bracket play on Saturday, the Boonville 10 All-Stars trailed MABA Outlaws 4-1 after 2 1/2 but then got out of the inning before any further damage on a great diving catch by Quincy Hobbs.

Boonville assistant coach Erich Gerding said that play seemed to spark the 10s, as they came back with eight runs in the bottom half of the third to go up 9-4 before adding five more runs in the fourth to win by the run rule.

Thomas Schuster picked up the win on the mound for Boonville. Gerding said Schuster pitched the first three innings before giving way to Kade Watring in the final inning.

Thomas Schuster led the hitting attack in the game for Boonville with one single, two triples and two RBIs. Quincy Hobbs finished the game with a double, triple and four RBIs, while Jonah Bishop added two singles and two RBIs, Tyson Martin one double and one RBI, Easton Gerding with one double, Kade Watring with one single and two RBIs, Keylen Roper one single and two RBIs, Waylon Monteer with one single and one RBI, and Kyran Turner and Tallin Kempf each with one single.